advertisement

GETTY IMAGES

Singer Debbie Harry says: “I love getting my clothes (good) and then forgetting.”

advertisement

How would you describe your style?

Does anyone have style? I think I have the style of New York; I tend to have tailored clothing and very bright colors. The way I feel good is that it has to be stylish and look good, but after I’m wearing it and having a good time, I don’t want to think about it. I like to do it right and then forget about it.

What is the oldest in your wardrobe?

A dress that I made from scarves from the sixties.

READ MORE:

* Georgia Fowler reveals the worst fashion mistake and the only thing she will never wear

* Blondie chooses a Christchurch number

What is your last addition?

A beautiful mesh dress made for me by Michael Schmidt; it is extraordinary. We wanted something that was very reflective and shiny for the final tour; it is metal with all kinds of stones in it.

KIRK HARGREAVES

Deborah Harry performs in NZ with her band Blondie.

What would you wear …

… on a first date? Do you think I should wear something very sexy? It would depend on where I went and with whom I had a date.

… on a plane? If it’s a long flight, comfort is my main goal, but that doesn’t exclude something nice. I try to look organized.

… to the Oscars? I would have a really great designer – Marc Jacobs is one of my favorites.

Who are some of your other favorite designers?

Long ago and over the years it was Stephen Sprouse – those were the days. Chris Benz is a great designer. I also worked with some great Australian designers, including Melanie Greensmith from Wheels & Dollbaby. She is very nice.

What are three essential items in your wardrobe?

Black tights or tailored trousers, custom-made shirts with collars and sheath dresses with small hoods from Vin + Omi – two designers with whom I collaborate from London who make a number of really interesting, unusual pieces.

What was your first fashion moment?

When I was a very little girl, my grandmother bought me a coat. It was dark green with a velvet collar and I just loved the look and the fit. It was one of my favorite things.

Can you remember your favorite outfits as a child?

I loved wearing my father’s checkered flannel shirts. Later, when I was a teenager, I had a pink dress with a large full skirt that I really loved.

And your worst fashion mistake?

I think I’ve done my best to forget, because I can’t think of any! I’m sure there has been a lot.

What is your favorite fashion decade?

I do not know. If I chose, it would be something very different from today, like the 1930s or 1950s.

Have you saved one of your iconic Blondie outfits?

Absolutely, I recently went through all my costumes. I have some great things from the 70s. I found my zebra dress, which was very early.

What would you buy if money wasn’t an item?

If I were to really publish a bundle, I would go to Comme des Garçons and get something unique and very beautiful. That clothing is just extraordinary, really excellent.

Which shoes do you wear the most?

Boots, usually a low boot but sometimes over the knee. I always wore these shoes called Pollys – I would buy them from Fredericks of Hollywood. They were open shoes with a wooden platform and a high heel.

Debbie Harry’s Face It (HarperCollins) is now out.

advertisement