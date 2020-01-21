- Becki Crossley
- January 21, 2020
Talk to the co-founders of the band while they share stories from their productive career
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein from Blondie will tour the UK in April, discussing career highlights. Presale tickets for the shows can be purchased at 10 am on Thu 23 January. Sign up below to receive the presale link directly in your inbox. General sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24
Blondie was founded in the mid-seventies in New York, a center of creativity that has strongly influenced their oeuvre. The co-founders of the iconic group have experienced it all and set off on what promises to be an intimate and insightful tour, in which they dissect their time as a band, discuss their artistic influences and anecdotes from the era of art and creativity that formed a group.
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein In Conversation 2020 dates:
Wed 22 Apr – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
Fr 24 Apr – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sun 26 Apr – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Tue 28 Apr – Barbican Concert Hall, London
