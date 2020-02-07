Corrie fans were saddened by the shock death of one of the soap’s original characters.

Coronation Street viewers watched the 10,000th episode of long-term soap, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary today.

They were upset when they found out that one of the first characters to appear in Weatherfield soap had passed away.

Rita Tanner was stunned when she received an urn and instructions that her ex-husband Dennis had died and wanted his ashes to be scattered around Blackpool.

“RIP Dennis Tanner,” said the Conversation Street podcast.

Dennis Tanner

(Image: ITV)

“@ itvcorries leading man.

“This lovable villain first appeared in Corrie’s second scene, and if you didn’t get the chance to see him in action in its prime, you missed it.

“I’m sorry to see him go, but it rightly deserved a huge role in 10,000 consecutive times.”

“Loved him then, still loves him now,” said a spectator.

Dennis in one of his early Corrie scenes

(Image: ITV)

“But how can you kill our Dennis?” asked another.

The evil Dennis, played by Philip Lowrie, was introduced in the very first episode on December 9, 1960.

He returned in 2011, 43 years after his last appearance.

Having found love for Rita, he had broken her heart when he started a new life with Gloria Price in 2014.