Dear Davos: A very expensive party while the world is burning - News

Did you know that the World Economic Forum (WEF) was born as the European Management Symposium and was meant to be a festive gathering on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Center d’Etudes Industrielles (CEI) in Geneva? Although the annual symposium was renamed WEF in 1987, the CEI is of course now known as the IMD (International Institute for Management Development). The bash of the A-list was attended by 450 people in the inaugural year and generated a gain of CHF 25,000 (just over 55 Swiss francs per capita) – about Dh275,000 in today’s money. That was in 1971, (almost) half a century ago.

As it was then, the WEF in Davos remains a party for some of the world’s richest and most influential people. In 2018 (last year available) the total income from the annual event of the non-profit foundation amounted to CHF326.7 million (Dh1.24 billion). According to a 2017 Oliver Cann report, the head of strategic communication at WEF, membership and partnership costs range from CHF 60,000 to CHF 600,000, depending on the level of engagement. There is a reason why the WEF is known as the world’s most exclusive business bash.

The bash has not been in vain. It mentions one of its greatest achievements, building economic bridges, averting a war (between Greece and Turkey) and launching the vaccine alliance, potentially saving millions of children from illness and death. All true. But you can’t ignore the fact that most of these achievements were made decades ago and, secondly, Davos has always paid more attention to optics than to dust.

Yet it remains a platform from which environmental activists such as Greta Thunberg and economists such as Nouriel Roubini can warn the world of the approaching darkness. We did not pay attention to Roubini’s words in 2007 when he said to a WEF panel: “We do not know whether derivatives spread or concentrate the risk. The risk of something happening systemically increases.” Thunberg, who is also being looked sharply at this year, said last year: “Our house is on fire. In places like Davos, people like to tell success stories. But their financial success has an unthinkable price tag. And about climate change, we must acknowledge that we have failed “Do we pay attention or continue to party while the world burns?

