Dear bots, drones are coming to Abu Dhabi for the Dh18m challenge - News

Thirty-two teams will compete for awards at the Mohamed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge (MBZIRC) 2020 to show their advanced innovations in some key robotics technologies, authorities have announced.

The second edition of the biannual international robotics competition of $ 5 million (Dh18.4 million) – organized by the Khalifa University of Science and Technology – will be held from February 23-25 ​​in Abu Dhabi, in parallel with the Unmanned System Exhibition (Umex) and Simulation and training (Simtex) 2020.

Around 500 top robotics experts from 32 international teams from Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the UAE are preparing for the final stage of MBZIRC 2020, in which they will compete in four iconic robotics challenges that represent advanced embodied technical AI will test skills.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “These finalists represent internationally renowned academic and research institutions with established robotics laboratories.

“With such top class participants, we are convinced that MBZIRC 2020 will show the creative best in robotics.”

Challenges

The competition, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (Adnec), includes three individual challenges and a Grand Challenge of the triathlon type.

Challenge one will focus on drone safety and testing whether a team of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can track, record and neutralize autonomous intruder UAVs.

Focused on building automation and robot-based 3D printing of large buildings, the second challenge will test how a team of UAVs and an unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) can work together to autonomously locate, retrieve, transport and assemble different types of brick-shaped objects to build predefined structures in an outdoor environment.

Motivated by the use of robots for urban firefighting, the third party will judge how a team of UAVs and a UGV will work together to autonomously extinguish a series of simulated fires in an urban high-rise building.

The Grand Challenge requires a team of robots (UAVs and UGVs) to participate in a triathlon-type event, combining all three challenges.

For this, participating teams must demonstrate their skills and technical progress in fast autonomous navigation in semi-structured, complex and dynamic environments and with less visibility (smoke or hazy conditions) and minimal prior knowledge.

They will also be challenged in robust 3D observation and tracking of dynamic objects, observation and avoidance of obstacles, GPS-refused navigation in indoor-outdoor environments, physical interactions, complex mobile manipulations and air-surface collaboration.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

Ismail Sebugwaawo

