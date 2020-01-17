advertisement

The Phoenix Suns were designed to see Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Ricky Rubio as their top three players.

Booker considers the bargain to be over as usual, but with Ayton’s suspension and a Rubio drop-off in recent weeks, not all three have been able to synchronize in the same game since the season opener.

The trio finally did this in New York on Thursday evening and scored 80 sun points between 121 and 98 when they beat the Knicks.

Ayton had his third strong game in a row, mainly in the first half, where he played his best basketball of the season and arguably his career. He was back on the starting lineup over Baynes and had his first career 20-20 game, 26 points and 21 rebounds with two assists and two blocks to go.

The second year big came with a crazy combination of size and athleticism to the Suns of the University of Arizona, making it an extremely efficient finishing around the edges and rebounds. It wasn’t there for the rest of his game. Although he sometimes demonstrated his skills, he was a qualifier for the popular design to be “raw”.

Ayton ironed out his individual replay as a newcomer to give himself more options and slowly became a defensive catastrophe.

Rounding off his game was much more obvious this season, however.

Ayton puts up far better screens, is more consistently on the offensive and has deepened his understanding of ball defense to ward off more shots and generally be a much better team defender.

The reality of the 21-year-old is that he won’t be that aggressive, not a highly efficient jumpers, or someone immune to the occasional defensive weakness.

But when Ayton does many of the “little things” that help the Suns become a dramatically better team, especially with the energy he showed on Thursday, it’s still a way for him to develop his potential, even if there are some. I imagine the night.

He was also supported by a classic Rubio appearance, in which the connection between Ayton and Rubio looked best all season.

The Spaniard had 25 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and four steals against 10-on-18 shooting in his first game since he became a father.

Booker had a relatively quiet 29 points – a compliment to his professional ability to get buckets – and buzzed the most at the beginning of the second half when Monty Williams ran a handful of sets designed by Booker and Ayton. No wonder the Stretch Booker scored 10 points in less than five minutes.

Ayton and Booker were both plus-31 while Rubio was plus-24, all without Kelly Oubre Jr. because he remains in the concussion log.

Rubio and Booker together scored five three-points and six other Suns players at least one goal, which is a 12 to 30 (40%) shot from below, their best number in the last eight games.

It was thanks to Ayton that the Suns scored a Plus 13 goal and Phoenix (31) had ten more assists than New York (21).

The suns will still be on the east coast and compete with the Celtics in Boston. The tip is set at 5 p.m. at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

