Deandre Ayton has improved a lot as Suns continues to tolerate growth

Deandre Ayton # 22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots the ball during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman / Getty Images)

PHOENIX – patience.

When Monty Williams was asked on Monday what was different from his time in Portland as an assistant when he watched a younger, now seven-time, all-star LaMarcus Aldridge, he said it was the same thing he did as head coach and trainer in New Orleans have taken responsibility for the development of Anthony Davis, soon to be a seven-time All-Star.

Aldridge came with the same rookie class as Brandon Roy. In the 2006/07 season, Roy immediately recognized the Trail Blazer as his own, averaging 16.8 points per game, and became the franchise’s present and future in just a few months. That was even after four sports later in this 2006 NBA draft as Aldridge, who only started 22 games and played 22.1 minutes a night as a rookie.

By the second year, Aldridge would find his way, averaging 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, but he would have to wait until his sixth season to make an all-star game. The same year two for Roy was his first all-star nod.

“Brandon just took the whole thing by storm and you kind of forgot about this boy who is 6’11 and can do everything,” said Williams.

Sounds familiar?

“For me, just watching his game and watching him work – you could say this is the right deal,” Williams said of Aldridge. “He had everything, but he just needed to be patient.”

Sounds familiar?

“So he just had to wait, but he kept working,” Williams said of Aldridge. “So you just knew it, at least you thought you would do it with the big ones, it would take a minute for him to fully understand. But if you could just be patient with him, he would be really, really good. “

Sounds familiar?

Okay, I know we’re expanding a little bit to have fun.

Devin Booker wasn’t in the same draft as Deandre Ayton, and Ayton is far from forgotten in his second season after being number 1 in the general election. Ayton does not have a dramatic statistical upswing or serious emergence like Aldridge even in the second year.

But if you’ve been watching Ayton lately after seeing that his game flow returns from a 25-game ban, there’s no doubt that there’s been a big breakthrough in improving the games and helping his team win help.

This brings us back to the patience in which Ayton has been gently urged by the suns over the past 18 months to change his style of play, adopt his physical talents more, and play harder through energy rather than finesse.

And believe me, this encouragement has taken place.

Something to understand about Ayton is that he has someone in his ear all the time.

If you are about to come out to a game soon, you should show up about an hour before the start to see how he is getting ready for the game. He will consistently communicate with assistant coach Mark Bryant.

You will always see them there. Alternately point to things from the post position. From a distance, Bryant really wants him to be quick and determined once he has the ball. pic.twitter.com/Tf0aEjCOhT

– Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) January 21, 2020

Maybe it’s another assistant or teammate who pulls him aside for another 15 to 30 seconds to calm down quickly.

Now that you’ve seen him able to change in the past few weeks, it’s overwhelming in some cases. We recently saw Booker react this way.

Everyone who watches, including the organization and their players, knows what’s going on.

It seems the Phoenix employees have finally managed to tear down this wall.

In a more basic presentation, Ayton had to be less of the 20-10 version of himself that produced blank statistics, and more concerned with how to play like an energetic taller, prioritize the glass, land on the edge, adjust the screen, and himself To defend. In his rookie season, it was more promising to see the last version than the first. And as we’ve seen in the last four games where Ayton scored an average of 24.3 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, you’ve accomplished both.

Persistence is the key word that Williams almost always starts and ends with when asked about his franchise center.

Before the game on Monday, Kelly Oubre Jr. was asked how the suns are trying to motivate Ayton to get there.

“Positive affirmations,” he said. “It’s just one thing I’m trying to do. Just try to stay in his ear, let him know that he’s capable of big things, but it’s up to him to do that. But he listens anyway. It’s good.”

You can’t read it to paint the picture here, said Oubre as someone who has thought long and hard about this relationship with Ayton. How they act as people around him to crack the code for the best version of Ayton as a player.

“He can always do this stuff,” said Oubre. “It’s just a mental thing for him. Honestly, I think something clicked in his head that he has to be a dominant animal in that color for us to be great.”

As already mentioned, Ayton has fluttered in and out of this mental state since his first game. It’s clear when you get the right one, like this crucial finish over three defenders.

The most revealing place on the floor is when Ayton rolls over to the edge. Williams recently spoke about how effective Ayton’s dives can be for the offense, and even if he doesn’t ask Ayton to do so, he says that he repeats with the team how important dives can be for the offense. It’s no secret who he’s talking about the most there.

Do you remember the video with Bryant and discussions about how to react quickly when the ball comes? How about this movement with some space on a dive, hugging contact?

And these movements are primarily how Ayton will get the ball in color.

So if he rolls like this next action and seals off Marcus Smart with a ridiculous shuffle of his feet to get the stone, it’s a bump with a drop to get a bit more space and then money.

This does not happen without the effort required to roll like this and without the energy required to hit it to make the shot easier.

Ayton is the leader with 12.6 points per game, after 11.1 points in the previous year. Even if its efficiency dropped to 54.2% during the season, it is 60.7% with these touches of paint and 66% at the edge.

Above all, Ayton always had the infinite respect for defense as the present. Even if you know that he is not the most physical player, you will walk on his dice and dirty him (if you can) as soon as he is close enough to the edge. It’s natural to react like this when such a tall man moves so quickly.

Watch Boston defenders meet Ayton here.

See how the defenders of San Antonio admit defeat here.

“I’m starting to see how easy it is to get light seals and light fouls,” he said after Monday’s game.

With this activity, with which he has made 23 free throws in the last three games, Ayton can be even better than last year, which says something and where he gets a good shot from the foul line.

There are fewer than 10 players in the league who can play this game and he is one of them.

As you can see, Ayton can dominate aggressively without a catalog of post-moves, a three-point jumper and so on. The numbers are there without.

It all sounds very encouraging, doesn’t it?

Well, the best thing is that Ayton’s biggest growth has been in defense, where it has gotten marginally good and could possibly be great as a pick-and-roll defender.

Here too, the additional effort is very large.

This and the next game are primarily meant to show how sporty he can be, but don’t miss to see how Ayton is still in balance and ready to take the shot. Let’s pull off a beep and go back to our top clip to just watch Ayton’s feet. Do you notice the last two quick shuffles? This way he doesn’t get out of control too much and stays within himself so that he can jump quickly to fend off the attempt.

Do you see what I’m saying? This is really, really advanced stuff.

In New York, this is less an incredibly agile, crazy mess than Elfird Payton foolishly penetrates Ayton’s vortex, where Ayton doesn’t overwhelm and protect hanging on either side of the basket.

Ayton develops his great skills on the ball to defend and block shots as a supportive defender. This is his next step if he is not directly involved in the action because his husband has set a ball.

I can’t explain enough how big it is for Ayton not only to recognize that this is his help, but also technically to take two different steps to establish ourselves as a vertical defender to properly fight this ball without wild fouling ,

“I think he understood the situation much better,” Williams said before the game on Monday about this defensive point. “He has the athleticism and speed to cover up a mistake, and not everyone in the league can say that.”

What Ayton did last week is realigning his trajectory as the cornerstone for the suns, but not negative.

While his critics will say that he has proven that he cannot be the player he should be, his work speed improves in the way he said it is. And as for the game against the Spurs during the fourth-quarter key stage, he was right in the middle of it, and the offensive went through him while he was completely exhausted.

“I wanted to throw up after the game,” said Ayton. “You can hear your heart beating in your ear when you play a game like this.”

Ayton is more of a workhorse due to its high engine than its outstanding ability for such a tall person. This is the best way to help Phoenix win games. It is also his best chance of becoming a superstar, where it is of great benefit to him to be better at energy in the more difficult areas of the game by ironing everything that a young, tall man does must do.

“I’m looking for intensity for eight to nine minutes in a row and I think if he can build his stamina and skill level on this minute of output, he’ll find himself in situations where he can get close to this production,” said Williams about the high numbers for Ayton lately.

Here we reach the same finish line in our race of an Ayton exercise of patience that the responsible man intends to keep.

“You see these giants that can run and shoot and all of that and you expect it every night, but it’s hard to do that every night in this league against veterans who know what you’re bringing to the table,” Williams said ,

“I want to be patient with him and not be too far ahead of me.”

All statistics on NBA.com and Cleaning the Glass

Follow @KellanOlson

