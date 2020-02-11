Deandre Ayton # 22 of the Phoenix Suns responds to the Dallas Mavericks in the second half on January 28, 2020 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Deandre Ayton plays the best basketball of his career in the center of Phoenix Suns. Now he has to wait until he returns to the square.

According to head coach Monty Williams, Ayton will be without a late matchup on Monday night due to ankle pain against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams said after Saturday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets that Ayton tweaked his ankle and worked his way through. Ayton played 42 minutes in that loss and has hit the 40-minute mark in four of his last eight games.

This is the second time Ayton has dropped out this season due to an ankle injury. On his return from a 25-game ban on December 17, Ayton sprained his right ankle and missed the next five games.

It’s bad timing for Ayton, who has found some of his best forms this season. In his last 15 games, Ayton averaged 20.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 34.3 minutes a night.

The Suns have lost five of their last six in the game against the Lakers. They return home on Wednesday to compete with the Golden State Warriors in the final game before the All Star break.

