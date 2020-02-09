LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTRK) – When the name DeAndre Arnold came into being after being suspended from a Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, he never imagined becoming a modern social activist.

DeAndre was the center of controversy after he claimed that his high school banned him from wearing dreadlocks above a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him that he should not go on stage at the end.

Some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade heard his story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments flooded DeAndre’s social media accounts, encouraging him to keep the length of his hair.

A Texas teenager who was told that his dreadlocks violated the school clothes that the Hair Love team invited to Oscars

Ultimately, DeAndre was invited to the Oscars with the kind permission of the team behind the nominated short film “Hair Love”.

Matthew A. Cherry, author and co-director of Hair Love, tweeted that he wanted the teenager to be her special guest.

ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew to LA with DeAndre and his family to document every step of his Oscar debut and # HAIRLOVE trip!

Here is #DeAndresJourney:

“DeAndre Arnold is on cloud nine. We woke up this morning and went straight to a famous studio here in LA. DeAndre was dressed up for a great tuxedo to rock on the red carpet tomorrow. He loves everything from the fly to the shoes, the color of the suit He’ll kill him tomorrow at the Oscars on the red carpet!

This Texas boy has become a star. Even if you walk down the street here in Los Angeles, you know him and know his story and congratulate him for standing up for himself by telling his school he wouldn’t cut his dreadlocks.

Have lunch every now and then and keep going with a busy schedule. DeAndre’s parents are here too, and his mother just can’t stop crying and becoming emotional for her son. A negative situation has become more positive than you have ever imagined!

Stay tuned.

A sunday party for the “accident activist” will take place here in Houston from 5 p.m. on Sunday evening in the Cool Runnings restaurant in 8270 W. Belfort.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.