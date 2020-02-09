LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTRK) – When the name DeAndre Arnold came into being after being suspended from a Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, he never imagined becoming a modern social activist.

DeAndre was the center of controversy after he claimed that his high school banned him from wearing dreadlocks above a certain length. The school allegedly threatened him that he should not go on stage at the end.

Some celebrities like Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade heard his story and decided to take matters into their own hands. Hundreds of positive comments flooded DeAndre’s social media accounts, encouraging him to keep the length of his hair.

A Texas teenager who was told that his dreadlocks violated the school clothes that the Hair Love team invited to Oscars

Ultimately, DeAndre was invited to the Oscars with the kind permission of the team behind the nominated short film “Hair Love”.

Matthew A. Cherry, author and co-director of Hair Love, tweeted that he wanted the teenager to be her special guest.

ABC anchor Chauncy Glover flew to LA with DeAndre and his family to document every step of his Oscar debut and # HAIRLOVE trip!

Here is #DeAndresJourney:

Day 1: “DeAndre Arnold is on cloud nine. We woke up this morning and went straight to a famous studio here in LA. DeAndre was equipped for a great tuxedo to rock on the red carpet tomorrow. He loves everything from the bug – On the shoes, on the color of the suit. He’s going to kill him on the red carpet at the Oscars tomorrow. This Texas boy has become a star himself. Even if he goes down the street here in Los Angeles. People know him and her know his story and congratulate him for standing up for himself by telling his school that he would not cut off his dreadlocks. His mother just can’t stop crying and is becoming emotional for her son. A negative situation has become too developed more positivity than they ever imagined!

Stay tuned.

Day 2: “” DeAndre, welcome to Hollywood. You arrived, “shouted a character on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I spent most of the day hanging out with DeAndre. He is very shy and reserved and really hates a lot of attention.” I’m really not used to it all. I usually stay to myself, “he said. But he also gets used to his newfound fame and just enjoys it. Saturday was a long day, however. Dove makes it all possible! Wardobe. He met stylists and tried to find the perfect tuxedo … and he did! This young man is also very grateful for this unique opportunity. But he also understands that there are people who ask, “Why didn’t you just cut your hair? “He said to me:” I can not say anything to the critic because I am not focusing on the negative in the world, but on the positive, and I get far too much support to worry about a few critics. Hopefully I’m the catalyst for more cultural recognition and less cultural ignorance. That is my goal here, “he said.” He is very close to his parents. I honestly can’t say if he’s a “mom’s boy” or a “dad’s boy”. We ate pizza. He asked me questions about journalism. He loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian. This child definitely has a good year ahead! “I can’t wait until tomorrow,” said DeAndre. I asked him if he could meet someone on the red carpet tomorrow. “It would be Will Smith. I’ve seen him in all of his films all his life, so I could get a heart attack if I see him.”

Day 3: “I understand why DeAndre chose not to open his locks when school officials told him they were too long and did not conform to the district’s dress code. This boy loves what he calls his” crown ” . It was us. ” Woke up early this morning to prepare for the day. A hairdresser spent her morning turning DeAndre’s locks to make sure they look very neat and fresh once he’s on the red carpet. He was sitting on the chair and patiently talking to the hairdresser for the length of time it took for his hair to grow out and how meticulous it was that they looked healthy. His mother enjoyed the process. She spent the morning with makeup and hair in the next room. Sometimes DeAndre looks overwhelmed and calm. He is also very grateful for Dove, who manages everything. I asked him if he thought it would have been much less stressful and much easier if he had just cut off his hair to meet the district guidelines. And he said he would go back and make the same decision to stand up for what he believed in. Now it’s time to lure him in this tuxedo and get started!

In the meantime, my photography Noe and I have looked at how close we can get to Hollywood Boulevard as they put the finishing touches on before the stars arrive for the Oscars. Most of the streets around the Dolby Theater are closed. People have been here since last night to claim their side seats so they are in the perfect position to see their favorite stars. ”

