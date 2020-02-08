LOS ANGELES – A Texas teenager who posted national news after being told that his dreadlocks violated his school dress code is courtesy of the team behind the Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love” Participate in Oscars.

Matthew A. Cherry, author and co-director of Hair Love, tweeted on Friday that he, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade would invite the teen, Deandre Arnold, to the show as their special guest.

Cherry said Union and Wade were planning to fly Arnold and his family to Los Angeles for the February 9 show and to cover the family’s housing. They worked with the personal care brand Dove, said Cherry, who would do the wardrobe and other expenses for Arnold and his mother Sandy on Oscar Sunday.

“Deandre has already changed schools, but I hope we can help him create the platform he and his story deserve. We are so proud and can’t wait to meet him,” said Cherry.

Cherry then tweeted a video in which he, Union and Wade Arnold personally addressed. In it Union discussed how she and Wade were originally involved in the film: “When we heard about this amazing story of a young black father with long, beautiful curly hair who was just trying to figure out how to do his daughter’s hair, we knew that we had to support as much as we could. “

She added, “Just like when we heard about your story and you just wanted to wear your hair the way you want it in school, and all the control you have and how unshakable you were to take care of yourself stand up. “

“We love how you wear yourself and we wanted to do something special for you,” added Wade.

Union and Wade both have production credits for the animated short film, which tells the story of a black father who learns how to make his daughter’s hair himself when his wife is unable to do it the night before a big event.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this week, Cherry discussed the connection between “Hair Love” and Arnold’s story: “As you know, our hair is often checked. We cannot wear it in certain work environments or in certain schools. There is the story about the young gentleman in Houston named DeAndre Arnold who can’t wear his hair that looks exactly like mine because it changed a rule … We wanted to normalize our experience, it was important to us, a black father to show that i think if you saw someone like him on the street you would assume that this is not a loving dad hairdressing his daughter’s hair, we are just trying to change the conversation, one project at a time. “

Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, southeastern Texas, said he was excluded from school and should not attend graduation after the school said his hairstyle violated the school’s dress code.

Independent school district officials from Barbers Hill said that it is not racial and that the school allows dreadlocks but contains rules for the length of male students’ hair.

“There is no dress code that prohibits the wearing of cornrows or other hair,” said District Superintendent Greg Poole last week. “Our policy limits the length. It’s been like this for 30 years.”

