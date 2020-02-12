TEMPLE, Texas – The Dean family and their lawyer Lee Merritt left their meeting with Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza with “great satisfaction.”

“We heard the investigation by the prosecutor and the D.A. himself said, “Justice for Michael Dean”. We haven’t heard him say so far, ”Merritt said in a press conference.

Merritt, who attended the temple police press conference on Monday, was dissatisfied with the move against Michael Dean’s murder.

“That was a very good officer. He has been dedicated to this department for nine years. Two and a half hours before the incident, he was part of the Guard of Honor that led the temple parade, ”said Chief Jim Tobin at the press conference.

“It is obscene for a police officer to kill someone on the side of the road and then say that he is a good police officer. The boss should be so ashamed of an indictment, ”says Merritt.

Moses Dean, father of Michael Dean, says this is just the beginning of the legal process, but is grateful for the result so far.

“I’m grateful for the community. I’m grateful that my children are committed to doing something right. It doesn’t stop there. He’s not finished yet. We need to go ahead and make sure it’s for everyone out here in Temple, Texas, is safe, ”says Dean.

Merritt and the Dean family hoped for more serious allegations. However, they plan to support Henry Garza’s efforts to sentence DeCruz to manslaughter. Merritt knows that it won’t be easy.

“Less than one percent of officials’ executions are criminal. Criminal sentences are even rarer. The D.A. bureau will have a tough battle no matter what the grand jury charges, ”he says.

The Dean Family wants Carmen DeCruz to be charged with a crime. However, she is also ready to file a civil lawsuit due to a lack of training, policies, and procedures for Temple’s PD that resulted in Dean’s death.

“We now get that his defense will be:” It was an accident, “but why this situation was created in the first place is a constant concern for us,” said Merritt.

Dean’s father says for him it’s not just about his son. It’s about a community-wide change that he believes is necessary.

“That opened the door. Let’s open all the way. Let’s make this out here safe for everyone. I don’t want anyone to go through what we’re going through, ”Moses Dean told FOX44.