HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – At least two people died on Friday morning after a massive explosion in a neighborhood in northwest Houston. They broke windows, collapsed ceilings and even knocked houses off their foundations up to three kilometers away.

The explosion occurred at 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road. The source of the explosion, according to his website, was Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The largest debris field and the greatest damage are in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch district. On Friday afternoon, the police blocked two nearby neighborhoods – Westbranch and Carverdale – that were affected by the explosion.

Chief Acevedo said the residents were the only ones allowed to return to these neighborhoods. Earlier, he said that patrols would watch the neighborhoods where people left their homes. He warned looters will be charged.

“You won’t be slapped in the face. I want you to think back to Hurricane Harvey when we were looted and sentenced to 20 years in prison,” said Acevedo.

