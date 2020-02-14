Egypt confirmed its first coronavirus case on Friday, saying the victim was a foreigner who had been hospitalized.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it immediately informed the World Health Organization and took all necessary preventive measures.

There was no nationality or other details.

China reported 121 new deaths on Friday, increasing the number of victims to 1,380. Another 5,090 new cases were confirmed, increasing the number of infected patients to 63,851.

In Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, new cases daily increased by 4,823, while the number of newborns increased by 116.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that the ruling Communist Party had to fix various problems, gaps and weaknesses that were revealed during the outbreak, state television said on Friday.

