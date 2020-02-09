Tri-County residents who need to register to confirm or update their party membership before the March 17 presidential election will have to act soon.

Voters must be registered with one of the major parties by Tuesday, February 18, to participate in this election. Already registered voters do not have to register again, but are asked to update their registration if the following has changed: name, address, signature or party affiliation.

Lake County voters can check the registration status of their voters at www.LakeVotes.com or by calling (352) 343-9734. Voters can register online, at local libraries, or at the tax collector’s driving license locations and / or make changes to their party affiliation.

Sumter County voters can learn more at www.sumterelections.org, while Marion County voters can find relevant information at www.votemarion.com.

The surveys are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 17th, the official election day. The early vote in Lake County will be held from March 5th to March 14th from 10am to 6pm. The early voting in Sumter County will take place from March 7th to 14th from 9am to 6pm. Marion County residents can also vote early in March from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The election supervisory websites listed above provide information on specific locations for early voting.