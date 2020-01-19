Dead Sea: This is not an ecological disaster - it is an opportunity - Israel News

advertisement

The Dead Sea is shrinking and parts of the coast are collapsing as the waterline retreats. As a result, sinkholes began to develop around the salt lake around 35 years ago. So far, the imploding sections of the soil have forced part of the adjacent highway and much of the tourism industry to move.

It sounds terrible. Parts of the original street look like a mega-quake hit. (This is not yet the case, although the entire region is overdue.) Ein Gedi’s original tourist center has been abandoned. Nothing much moves there except for the wind and the strange lizard. Strolling along most of the lake’s eastern shore can be dangerous. A bridge built in 2008 had to be abandoned.

advertisement

Through the Dead Sea

Ruth Schuster

Section of the highway.

Ruth Schuster

According to a census, the highest year for the development of sinkholes was 2015, when more than 700 new pits were created on the Israeli side of this “natural wonder”.

But the sinkhole numbers are meaningless without context. The numbers are an artifact of the counting method, Gidon Baer and Ittai Gavrieli from the Geological Survey of Israel’s Haaretz tell. If five sinkholes merge into one mega sinkhole, is that one, five or six? If there are small sinkholes in a big one – and they do – is that still one? And if a sinkhole “wanders” – and they do – are these two sinkholes? When sinkholes are filled with sediments – what do they do, especially those in wadi beds after flooding – do they still count?

“Do you see the sinkhole in the middle of the wadi bed?” Asks Baer. “It will fill with sediment at the next flood, then collapse again, then refill and then collapse again.”

Point taken. So let us be satisfied that over the course of 35 years, “thousands” of sinkholes have developed along the barren desert landscape of the Dead Sea coast, which upsets ecologists, truckers and the tourism industry.

A better criterion to assess the disturbance of the Dead Sea coast is the total area covered by sinkholes. This has increased steadily, explains Bär.

Related articles

But Gavrieli and Baer are irritated by the “ecological disaster” at the Dead Sea. So if it’s not a disaster, what is it?

“The sinkholes are the reaction of” natural infrastructure “to the drop in sea water levels, but this reaction should not be seen as a disaster per se,” Gavrieli replies. “It is not associated with any of the problems that are characteristic of an” ecological disaster “: water quality does not deteriorate. There is little habitat destruction or damage to biodiversity; there is no impairment of air quality.”

It is true that a date palm plantation had to be abandoned, that a gas station lost its livelihood, that the road had to be relocated. For people who live and visit the Dead Sea, the changes can be difficult to swallow. The Israelis loved the Dead Sea as it used to be.

Dignitaries, including President Reuven Rivlin, visit the place that was formerly known as the tourism center on Lake Ein Gedi

Mark Neiman, GPO

Mega sinkhole at the Dead Sea – דלד

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TwDv-ObQShM (/ embed)

Mega sinkhole on the Dead Sea

“There is no question that serious economic damage has occurred,” emphasizes Gavrieli. “People have lost their livelihood. And it’s a shame because much of the damage has been avoided – the geological survey has been warning of the problem for many, many years, ”he adds. The organization is to advise the government on all aspects of geosciences.

But no life has ever been lost. Nature was not hurt. “If we look at the matter matter-of-factly, not from an anthropocentric point of view, these developments could possibly be used for tourism,” adds Gavrieli, getting to the point.

Birth of a mega-hole

Surveillance is one method by which the Geological Survey examines the development of sinkholes and changes in the landscape. Cameras are used, which are installed in several places along the coast and take pictures every few seconds to every minute depending on the season. The geologists drive from their headquarters in Jerusalem to the sea every few weeks to replace the memory cards in the cameras and gain personal impressions.

Why does surveillance require so many pictures? In order not to miss an event that can occur suddenly. By reviewing each camera’s entire image set, geologists can track events as they happened. Any given sequence can show: nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing … breakdown.

“There are some changes going back and forth, and we’re tracking them by looking at the entire series of images,” explains Baer.

Through detailed mapping using various methods, which can be seen on the website of the Geological Survey, they found that the sinkhole development moves to the east as the sea level drops. It is on the Israeli side of the lake. On the Jordanian side, the sinkholes would go west. “Some areas on the Jordanian side, particularly agricultural areas, have collapsed significantly and harvests, apartments, etc. have been lost,” explains Baer.

Based on the mapping of the geological survey, the sections between the evaporative basin in the south and Ein Feshkha in the north are the most susceptible to sinkhole development on our west side of the lake. The sinkholes “eat” the area that the sea used to cover.

The British leave their mark

Why is this happening? Sinkholes form the world, but the cause of their development is different in different places. In Russia and Canada, for example, dirt holes are formed in which the permafrost melts. In the case of the Dead Sea, the root cause is that fresh water dissolves the salt below the surface, creating voids.

Sinkholes can occur if the subsoil contains salt. The underground salt layer is up to 70 meters deep. As long as the solid salt is saturated with salt water, nothing happens. But when the lake shrinks and the salt water shrinks from the bottom and is replaced by fresh water – through the ingress of groundwater, rain, or flooding – the salt dissolves, leaving cavities under the surface crust that eventually implode.

If the subsurface has no salt layer, for example the north bank, it will not be “dissolved” by fresh water and no sinkholes will form.

Curious people wonder why the Dead Sea has formed thick layers of salt on the bottom, as this is not the case for all lakes. The answer is that it is the lowest surface on the planet. Water reaches the Dead Sea via the Jordan, rain and floods from the entire region. Water molecules can escape from the Dead Sea through evaporation. Salt and minerals cannot and are there to last (or until they are mined by the potash plants in the south of the Dead Sea).

The salty soil on the Dead Sea is characterized by mysterious upswings

Ruth Schuster

The beaches around the Dead Sea and the cliffs have high salt concentrations as the water level of the lake has historically been higher. His highest point in recorded history was in 1896 when he was 44 meters higher than now.

Originally, when the Dead Sea and the Sea of ​​Galilee were a single body of water called Lake Lisan, its highest point was about 170 meters below sea level (about 20,000 years ago, during the last ice age maximum), compared to 433 meters below sea level today. For decades, Israel and Jordan have been diverting the Dead Sea’s main source, the Jordan – and causing the Dead Sea to sink one meter to 1.2 meters annually.

While Gavrieli drives the Geological Survey vehicle south along the highway leading past the Dead Sea, Baer draws attention to a mark on the cliff to the right of the road in the passenger seat. The road itself is at this point several tens of meters above the sea and the marking several meters above the asphalt – set there in a boat by British mandate officials about 80 years ago.

The world’s first sinkhole park

It is now clear why the sinkhole development zone is moving east: As the lake shrinks, the coastline on the Israeli side “moves” east, as does the area where fresh water replaces the salt water in the ground.

Some describe the landscape around the Dead Sea as a lunar landscape. Not really: On the one hand, some of its “craters” are surrounded by scrubby local vegetation, which is fed by the groundwater that contributed to the formation of the sinkhole. If there is life on the moon, it is the Tardigrades that Israel accidentally dropped there when its Beresheet lander crashed last April.

The development of sinkholes on the Israeli side of the Dead Sea is moving east

Gil Cohen’s stomach

Mega sinkhole at the Dead Sea

Ruth Schuster

Green shows where the groundwater still nourishes the vegetation. Dead plants indicate where the groundwater has run off.

Ruth Schuster

Some sinkholes have green edges with flowering (albeit scrubbing) plants, others not because the groundwater level in the region is also falling, the two geologists explain. Vegetation that has died around sinkholes shows where the groundwater has gone.

Some of the sinkholes contain water – but don’t jump in, warns Baer. If the water is very salty in summer, it can get hot enough to burn you.

And they are beautiful. The landscape is beautiful, and not just when you’re in a salt-covered desert that has been rummaging and cracking here and there for unknown reasons.

The pools in the sinkholes are available in different colors and even shades of colors: orange, red, green, yellow. Blues too. White salt covers the ground and crunches underfoot. These strange springs frozen in salt are also beautiful.

“The pictures that Israel presented of the Dead Sea as a World Heritage Site are all the result of the drop in sea level or are based on the industrial evaporative basin,” emphasizes Gavrieli. (The pools are located in the southern part of the sea – the hotels are actually standing on these huge artificial bodies.)

The Dead Sea was breathtakingly beautiful and still is, with some differences. This is not an ecological disaster, Gavrieli and Baer claim as we walk past the date palm plantation, gently walk over the destroyed sections of the former freeway, admire the huge cavity that opened in the middle of the street, and through the ruins of a saunter past former leisure center – developments that the geological service had long predicted.

Beautiful on the Dead Sea – although what we see stands out from the sinking sea level.

Ruth Schuster

Several sinkholes merged into sinkholes.

Gil Cohen’s stomach

No question: this country is beautiful. And Gavrieli and Baer have a dream.

Israel could build the world’s first sinkhole park here on the Dead Sea. It would not only be a unique experience for the visitors: it could give the region a significant economic boom, the geologists emphasize.

This raises the question of whether tourists who admire a pretty pit in the ground could be swallowed up by a sudden collapse in the country. One answer is that the Geological Survey has been working diligently on forecasting techniques that, as will be noted, are specifically tailored to the conditions at the Dead Sea. These methods include state-of-the-art technologies for monitoring surface movement and underground collapse.

The various activities of the Geological Survey will lead to predicting whether and where the newly built road is safe, explains Baer.

Adapting to irreversible change by turning the Dead Sea bank of pits into a national park is a fairly original idea. But wouldn’t one need a guide to avoid the pitfalls? “Paths could be signposted by the nature and park authorities,” answers Baer. “You don’t even really need a guide.”

Sounds like Chernobyl tourism. If you look at the abandoned wreck of the petrol station and tourist facilities, the shattered asphalt of the former street, the mega-sinkholes from several merged sinkholes, in which there are probably more sinkholes, the date palms – is this not an ecological disaster? “No – it’s an economic catastrophe, if you like,” insists Gavrieli as we walk between the sinkholes and the salt crunches under our feet. “It is change. Nature is changing. ”

The Dead Sea was beautiful before and it is beautiful now, but in a different way. We can not change it. Even the construction of the much praised and often overloaded Dead Sea-Red Sea Canal cannot “save” the Dead Sea, explains Bär – in the sense of a restoration to “what it was”. The channel could theoretically transport enough volume to reverse the trend of the Dead Sea contraction, but the environmental costs for the Red Sea and the dead remain unclear, and there is no consensus on the “desirable” water level for the Dead Sea. But if nature or human nature gives us lemons, let’s make lemonade and visit Sinkhole Park.

However, there is a foreseeable disadvantage that insurance companies will not only charge for when tourists are hiking in a future sinkhole nature reserve. Or that – as Gavrieli emphasizes – the park would have no terrible significance for six months. “After 10 a.m. In the summer, the heat is unbearable,” he explains.

The catch is that the area itself is still bone dry. (Bring plenty of water with you when you visit us.) Under all circumstances of global warming, North Africa and the Middle East, including Israel, are expected to become drier and hotter.

It’s starting to happen. Average temperatures at the Dead Sea from July to September were “only” around 37 degrees Celsius, but in July last year the mercury in Sodom reached 49.9 degrees, almost 122 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s hot as hell and not much more viable. Climatologists also warn that the entire region could become insurmountable if climate change continues along the current path. But by that time – which we can only hope will be spared – we have to learn to adapt. It sounds like a fascinating method to turn the strangely attractive “walking” shore of the Dead Sea into a park where we can admire the beauty of the sinkholes.

Sinkholes open into sinkholes and merge

Ruth Schuster

Orange water in the depression to the left, green to the right, blue in the rearmost depression

Ruth Schuster

Salt “mushroom” due to the enigmatic swelling and cracking of the salt surface

Dead Sea

Winter rains feed freshwater rivers into the Dead Sea

Ruth Schuster

advertisement