Dead man, woman kidnapped after clash in apartment in southeast Houston

A suspect is detained in southeast Houston after a fatal shootout and kidnapping late Sunday evening.

A man was shot shortly before midnight in Norma’s Plaza Apartments on the 7500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Houston Police Department homicide officer, T.A. Andrade. What caused the gunfire is unclear, said Andrade.

KATY AREA: Auto parts dealer shoots suspected burglar

Shortly after the shootout, the alleged gunman kidnapped a woman in the apartments and drove away with a black Nissan Altima, said Andrade. Both the suspected gunman and the woman were found after the Altima were stopped in the Clear Lake area, Andrade said.

According to Andrade, several witnesses were questioned by the police. The relationship between the three people involved was not immediately clear.

