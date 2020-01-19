Dead man in an accident

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A man died after being hit by a car in an accident.

It happened at 1:54 a.m. on Sunday in Market Street in the Sherman Heights neighborhood.

A car drove east on Market Street when a pedestrian was on the street or possibly crossing it, the San Diego Police Department said. The car hit the pedestrian and dragged him about 100 feet east onto Market Street.

The car drove east. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were made.

The car may have been a silver GMC envoy or something like that with front damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department

