The body of a British woman who disappeared during a hike in New Zealand has been found.

Stephanie Simpson was reported missing on Monday (February 10th) after not appearing for her job as a gardener in the Wanaka area where she had lived.

West Coast Search and Rescue sergeant Mark Kirkwood said Friday that the 32-year-old’s body was discovered at around 1:40 p.m. in the Pyke Creek area of ​​the national park.

He confirmed the message in a statement and expressed his condolences to Ms. Simpson’s family.

“The family understandably grieves and has asked the media to respect their request for privacy in this difficult time,” he said.

Stephanie told friends that she would be hiking over the weekend

“The police would also like to thank everyone involved who, since the search began on Monday, has started their considerable efforts to find Stephanie.

“The search was extremely challenging at times, especially with regard to the site, and the work of everyone involved is to be commended.”

Ms. Simpson from Essex had reportedly told friends that she wanted to go hiking in Mount Aspiring National Park over the weekend.