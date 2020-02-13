TUPELO, miss. (AP) – A dead body floating in a Mississippi lake has been identified as a former Mississippi State University soccer player.

Philemon “P.J.” Jones, 27, was identified on Wednesday by Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. His body was found in a water catchment area on Monday, news agencies reported.

The coroner’s office had not determined his official cause of death. No foul was suspected.

Jones played for the Mississippi state football team from 2011 to 2014, the Clarion Ledger reported. He started in 27 career games and played in 45.

Family members had reported Jones missing after not hearing from him since January 20, according to the Daily Journal. He was identified by his fingerprints, officials said.

