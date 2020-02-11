NATIONAL CITY, California – A driver was found dead in a destroyed vehicle behind a store in National City on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol investigators investigated whether the vehicle crashed from a nearby freeway.

CHP officials answered around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who reported that they were in a vehicle behind a shop on West 35th Street near National City Boulevard, south of Route 54 found dead person, said CHP official Jim Bettencourt.

Officials confirmed the driver was dead and called the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to the scene at around 7:05 a.m. Bettencourt said:

Vehicle or victim details were not immediately available.

The circumstances leading to the driver’s death were examined.

