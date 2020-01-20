De Niro shoots at Trump while accepting the SAG lifetime award

advertisement

Robert De Niro, considered one of the best film artists of his generation, was greeted on Sunday with a lifelong performance prize from his actors and used the opportunity to take a veiled shot at US President Donald Trump.

The double Academy Award winner and star of Oscar-nominated mob film “The Irishman” received the annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) tribute in honor of a 50-year career in films ranging from dramas such as “The Deer Hunter,” “Raging Bull “” And “The Godfather: Part II” for comedies such as “Meet the Parents” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

De Niro stepped on stage for a stirring standing ovation and cheers in the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday evening, and again swept to Trump, without naming him by name, while this week the president is facing a trial against the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of the congress.

“There is good, there is wrong and there is common sense, and there is abuse of power, and as a citizen I have the same right as anyone else … to express my opinion,” the actor said. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it when I see a blatant abuse of power. And that’s all I’m going to say about that tonight.”

He then thanked his “comrades in arms” for giving him the honor to achieve life, presented by the union SAG-AFTRA (American Federation of Television and Radio Actors).

A versatile actor with more than 100 films to his name, De Niro, 76, is also co-founder of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, founded to help revitalize Lower Manhattan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that hit the World Trade Center to ruins.

Although known for his often tacit attitude in public appearances while strictly guarding his private life, De Niro has emerged as one of Mr. Trump’s most vocal critics outside of political circles.

In 2018 he launched an explosive attack on Mr. Trump on live television as a presenter on the stage of the Tony Awards for Broadway theater. Mr. Trump responded to Twitter by calling De Niro “a very low-key person.”

A frequent collaborator with director Martin Scorsese, De Niro built up his career with frightening portraits of loners and tough guys – a deranged ex-prisoner in “Cape Fear”, a deranged civil guard in “Taxi Driver”, a disillusioned Vietnam war veteran in ” Deer Hunter, “a ruthless gangster in” Goodfellas. “

A method actor and perfectionist who trained at the Stella Adler Conservatory and the American Workshop and with Lee Strasberg, De Niro acquired a reputation for intense preparation.

He learned to speak a Sicilian dialect to play the young gangster Vito Corleone in “The Godfather: Part II”, a role that earned him his first Oscar in 1975. And he famously won 27 pounds for his second Oscar-winning performance as boxing major Jake LaMotta in 1980’s “Raging Bull.”

He also found success in playing his hard-bitten screenshot for laughter, in comic roles such as an insecure mafia boss in “Analyze This” and a retired CIA agent in “Meet the Fockers”.

Nonetheless, De Niro has been largely overlooked this season because of his acting as a hit man Frank Sheeran in “The Irishman,” where he was not nominated as a performer in the Golden Globes, Oscars or SAG competitions. He has, however, shared an Academy Award nomination in this year’s best photo race as one of the four aforementioned producers of “The Irishman.”

The Niro joins previous SAG lifelong recipients, including Alan Alda, Elizabeth Taylor, Morgan Freeman, Clint Eastwood and Debbie Reynolds.

