DCU cruise along rivals UCD to advance to Sigerson Cup final

DCU

1-15

–

0-3

UCD

DCU dominated for the most part while cruising past rivals UCD with fifteen points in their disappointing one-sided Sigerson Cup semi-final at St Claire’s on Wednesday night.

The opening quarter was perhaps a tight and tight business, but the hosts slowly but surely took control of the business and kicked off at the restart to achieve an emphatic victory.

Few beforehand expected such a margin to separate the teams at the final whistle, but deprived of their talismanic attacker in Con O’Callaghan, the visitors missed a consistent scoring threat and could not get a foothold in midfield .

To that end, the performance of Shane Carthy was particularly eye-catching, as he helped the home team forward from midfield and the front options turned out to be too much for DCU for an overworked defense.

There was initially very little to separate the teams, but neither party was willing to commit too much in the field of offensive venture with milling cutter from Michael Bannigan and David Garland that the scores on the other side by Ray Connellan and Conor Hartley canceled.

Bannigan was lively in the middle and played an important role when DCU turned the screw in the second quarter, aided by a black card that Connellan received.

Paddy Small shot a stylish attempt in the 26th minute and the following points from Carthy and Garland provided a healthy 0-7 to 0-2 interval lead for the costs of Paddy Christie.

Although Gary Walsh corrected UCD’s shortage for popping over a 32-minute period, it turned out to be a short beam of light for visitors whose fate was effectively sealed two minutes later.

Carthy and Garland were involved in the final shot by Martin O’Connor and although the low penalty from Bannigan was well saved from Gary O’Rourke, the subsequent rebound turned out to be no problem for the Monaghan forward.

From that moment on, it turned out to be a one-way street, since Small and Garland in particular showed their scoring skills and although they were the only two home games that managed to score out of the game, it turned out to be little more than a given statistical curiosity about their total supremacy during the hour.

Scorers for DCU: D Garland 0-7 (3f), M Bannigan 1-2 (1-0 pin, 0-2f), P Small 0-3, E Comerford 0-2 (1f, 1 ’45’), S Carthy 0-1 .

Scorers for UCD: R Connellan (f), G Walsh (f), C Hartley 0-1 each.

DCU: E Comerford (Dublin); C Morrison (Donegal), B McCole (Donegal), D Corcoran (Louth); K Flynn (Kildare), J Morrissey (Carlow), D Monaghan (Dublin); S McMahon (Dublin), S Carthy (Dublin); B Stack (Roscommon), M Bannigan (Monaghan), S Bugler (Dublin); T Donohoe (Cavan), D Garland (Monaghan), P Small (Dublin). Subs: T Fox (Dublin) for Donohoe (43), S Smith (Dublin) for Bannigan (55), K Dwyer (Kerry) for Corcoran (55), M Curran (Donegal) for Monaghan (55).

UCD: G O’Rourke (Cavan); L Flatman (Dublin), M Breen (Kerry), M O’Connor (Wexford); K Kennedy (Dublin), R O’Toole (Monaghan), S Coen (Mayo); B O’Sullivan (Kerry), P Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin); B McGinn (Monaghan), C O’Shea (Dublin), L Fortune (Cavan); C. Hartley (Offaly), R. Connellan (Westmeath), G. Walsh (Laois). Subs: R McCormack Down) for Fortune (29), Fortune for McGinn (ht), C Moriarty (Meath) for Hartley (ht), F Clifford (Kerry) for Wash (47), S Egan (Dublin) for Fortune (47 ).

Referee: Cormac Reilly (Meath).

