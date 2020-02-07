Advertisement

You can’t really argue with the box office or the Oscar awards. You can be honest, but it would be a futile effort, since there are so many people stuck on the joker train right now that trying to convince someone that it is stupid to go on a live concert tour with one it would involve a lot of ridicule and insult, and possibly a lot of people who claim that the speaker doesn’t know what they’re talking about. But apparently it happens that the Joker film gets a live concert tour and works with a full symphony, and composer Hildur Guonadottir gave the effort a kind of blessing, as she said according to GeekTyrant’s Joey Paur:

“I am thrilled to see and hear Joker in the cinema with a live orchestra. When we recorded the music, the orchestra gave the performances so much depth and attention that we literally held our breath during most of the recording sessions. It was one Have a nice trip. I am very happy to be able to go back there and show it to an audience. “

Advertisement

It is obvious that the studio will get the most out of Joker as the box office billions and Oscar nominations are not enough. It is time for bankruptcy, which unfortunately could happen, maybe not this time, but finally if Warner Bros. continues to push like this. In order not to be negative or overly critical, there are many reasons why what so many think is not really worth it. It has nothing to do with putting a mentally ill loner in the spotlight, it has to do with the fact that there are enough blatant areas in the entire film that just don’t make sense. A lot of people who love the movie could say, “Of course, it’s the wild card.” The only problem is that this is not the case. There are still quite a number of people who put forward this argument and try to substantiate it since Joker was a mentally ill person who was finally fed up of being pushed around and marginalized in a city where There was ambivalence on every street corner and in every corner. In addition, the character of the Joker, remembered by so many people from comics and films, had a lot of confidence and foresight in what he was trying to do with Gotham, while this character was a virtual nobody who still didn’t ended up having a good idea of ​​what his original plan was to kill himself as soon as it aired on TV. CinemaBlend’s Mike Reyes has his own opinion of the movie when it comes to how effective it was.

In a way, it almost feels like putting the show on the street is a bad idea, but trying to tell Warner Bros. about it is like trying to get a child to an adult say that one day it could lead to drinking too much regret and bad memories. They will do what they think is right for this character, and will likely create something that could be praised as another great idea that stems from what looks like a joke that is bound to fall to the ground. Can anyone remember it? From the moment this version of the Joker was announced, the response from fans was split, as some people had no idea what the studio was thinking while others were excited to see a new take. And it’s a new look at an icon, but one that still divided fans a lot since Arthur Fleck is probably a character the original Joker would eat alive or at least enjoy, in the most insane ways being tortured because he is not a strong character and not someone who appears to be fully there at some point. It is an impulse that flares up from time to time, a sudden surge of energy that few, if any, can really handle. But it was a popular impulse that many obviously consider worth the effort and time to get to know each other. A. O. Scott from the New York Times has a lot to say on the subject.

How this will evolve is undeniable, since audience satisfaction is a dubious matter these days, although one thing remains certain: Warner Bros. will continue to use this idea as a cash register for all of its purposes because that is the name of the game these days. Every studio has to keep up with the competition, and as this shows, there are more than a few ways to do that.

Advertisement