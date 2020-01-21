DC Comics honors Penguin Awareness Day with the clever Danny DeVito Tweet

advertisement

DC Comics honored Penguin Awareness Day with the perfect screenshot of Batman Returns. It sounds like the idea behind the annual date is to pay attention and attention to the waterfowl. Penguins are wonderful creatures loved by all animal lovers, but maybe nobody appreciates them better than Oswald Cobblepot – one of Batman’s worst enemies, better known by his nickname “Penguin”. With that in mind, DC released a photo of Danny DeVito’s takeover of Batman Returns’ Cobblepot with a title that honored the special day.

My dear penguins, we are on a big threshold! For today is #PenguinAwarenessDay. pic.twitter.com/ILVUOeMNqI

– DC (@DCComics), January 20, 2020

Danny DeVito is one of many actors who submit a unique and unforgettable performance of the penguin character. Back to the beginning, longtime DC fans will remember his legendary portrayal of Burgess Meredith in the original Batman television series. Tim Burton grew somewhat darker with his portrayal of the penguin with DeVito in the role, portraying him as a deformed man raised by penguins in an abandoned zoo. Robin Lord Taylor recently played a younger version of the super villain in the prequel series Gotham, which was one of the show’s outstanding achievements.

Next year, Oswald Cobblepot will finally return to the big screen while Colin Farrell will play the role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Also notable Batman villains in the film are Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone with Robert Pattinson in the lead role as Bruce Wayne. For its part, DeVito has awarded its seal of approval for Farrell as the new Oswald Cobblepot. “I have known him for many years and I think he will do a great job as a penguin,” said DeVito about the casting in November. He added: “It will be really interesting to see his attitude towards it.”

Penguin fought Batman in DC comics that date back to the early 1940s. The figure is a gangster from Gotham City and is most often depicted with a monocle and a top hat with a tuxedo. He is also known to carry his brand umbrella, which is sometimes turned into a weapon of sorts to help him carry out his crimes. As for the reason he deals with “Penguin”, the nickname is usually due to the super villain’s physical resemblance to the animal, as it is usually short and obese with a long, pointed nose. Other versions get the nickname not by the way it looks, but by the way it walks, which is reminiscent of a penguin waddle.

The Batman will premiere in cinemas on June 25, 2021 and will give us our next theatrical version of the penguin. In the meantime, we can always watch the classic version of DeVito by looking at Batman Returns, which is still a good sequel for years to come. Good luck to Farrell, but for many Batman fans, no one will ever surpass DeVito’s legendary penguin depiction. This news comes from DC Comics on Twitter.

