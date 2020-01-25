advertisement

DJ Edu from “This Is Africa” ​​had a chat with D’Banj about what “D’banj is all about”, the worst day of his life, and what keeps him hopeful and celebrates life.

When we talk about what D’banj is about, the music star describes his story as a proof of “visible hope,” while expressing joy about the success of his career, making him a place in the UK despite his years of work. music card has earned. as a guard. He believes that God is constantly showing him that his calling goes beyond being a star or celebrity, but a source of visible hope for every generation regardless of race or color.

advertisement

The music star spoke about the worst day of his life when he lost his son, whom he describes as everything he has ever dreamed of.

D’banj said he was away from home, only that his wife woke up and discovered that their son had drowned. Every possible effort was made to resuscitate him, but it was too late.

Speaking of recovery and hope, the music star revealed that he will drop a project in honor of the wonderful gift that God gave him and his wife, which also celebrates everyone who mourned and prayed with his family. Pointing out that if God can replace and restore him in such a short time, he can do it for everyone.

For his final statement, he says: “As you can see, I am not dead and I never gave in.”

Click here to view the full interview

advertisement