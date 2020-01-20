advertisement

How did “Detty” get your Detty? Our sources say that you have upgraded your wardrobe to prepare for Christmas time, different outfits for different parties, right? Don’t worry, we know you won’t be disappointed. We bet December didn’t know what was coming!

Unku, Hanty! We are happy to inform you that you were not the only one with a Detty December semantics formula. That’s how D’Banj, DJ Spinall, Praiz, Olisa and other celebrities decided to close Lagos during an exclusive party organized by MTN for the data bundled music service Music time! Ah! Okay, you thought you were the only one who could part after part abi. Stay there!

The party was on fleek, gbedu non-stop, the who’s who in the music industry was there. As the host of the game, MusicTime! a digital music streaming service dropped the hottest files in succession. Our celebrities couldn’t stay put, from Zanku to Azonto to Shaku shaku to the evergreen Shoki; they were certainly sweating and it was great fun!

During the Hangout, including industry stakeholders Praise ‘Praiz’ Adejo, Oye Akideinde, Donald ‘Djinee’ Osayamwen, and Funso Finnih were busy with a panel session to discuss the future of music in the advent of digitization, while taking note of the current milestones that Nigerian artists have reached.

Rumor has it that the trending catch phrase from the “Detty December” phase “Party Time, Music Time!” Is. Apparently the digital streaming service allows users to enjoy local and international music the way they want it, the way they want it and when they want it. If MusicTime! don’t care, how are you going to take it?

In 2018, MTN acquired Simfy Africa, which developed MusicTime! so that users can enjoy the best listening experience on the platform. Enhanced with a music catalog from local and international artists, MusicTime allows users to stream music directly with data.

For more information, visit https://www.mtnonline.com/play/musictime/

