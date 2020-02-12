The Salem LGBTQ population has had a success: The veterinarians from Days of Our Lives, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey, who play the gay super couple Sonny and Will again and again, were released from the NBC Sudser.

Smith announced the news on Wednesday on social media, telling fans in a Twitter video that “it was not our choice” to leave. “We were looking forward to continuing and keeping the story going,” he added. “But I understand that a lot is happening with Days of Our Lives (at the moment).”

The “lot” he refers to refers to Corday Productions’ controversial decision last autumn to free the entire cast from their contracts through renewal talks with NBC and Sony. After Days was officially recorded for season 56 last month, Corday officially began negotiating new contracts with some – but clearly not all – members of the series’ large ensemble.

Smith says he has seen writing on the wall in the past few weeks. “When the scripts came in, I thought,” It doesn’t look good. It doesn’t look like we’re signing a contract. ”

TVLine asked a Days spokesman for a comment.

Because of Days’s unusual schedule – the soap shoots six months in advance – Sonny and Will stay on screen until September, Smith confirms. “Although it is sad and shocking, I want to celebrate what we have created,” the actor told fans. “I want to focus on that.”

Days of Our Lives frees Freddie Smith and @ChandlerMassey from contracts. https://t.co/dMOErFKz2b

I will miss Salem so much !! Thank you for the incredible love and support over the years. I really feel like we have told a love story that will live on forever.

– Freddie Smith @ (@freddiemsmith) February 12, 2020