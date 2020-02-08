Days of Our Lives fans love a good couple, which is why this weekend we quickly shared those we thought were the best of the best. We talked about a couple that is not together but should be together and which we hope will work this year. There are so many of them that could be so good together and there are so many of them that could probably take some time between them. But there are also some couples who have so far managed to completely resist the adversity. We haven’t seen them do it. We haven’t seen them come together. We haven’t seen anything in the least that it works for them. But they did and here they are.

Julie and Doug

They have been together for about 800 years. Of course we are exaggerating a bit, but you know that we are not entirely wrong. They’ve been together for so long that it’s not even funny, and we love that about them. They are so cute and so loving and they are so good together. They didn’t seem to make it when they first met, but they did. They made it last longer than most of the other couples we know, if we are absolutely honest. Their love story is a decade older than me and they are fine. They have their problems, of course. One of the biggest is that Julie met when they met. But they are doing well overall, despite everything that could happen.

Victor and Maggie

They are the couple that shouldn’t have made it, and we’ll be honest and say that we’re not even so sure that they’ll make it with everything that’s going to happen. She fell off the car some time ago, she’s to blame for some bad things, and there is this whole thing where he has people trying to kill other people, and that’s not something she’s a big fan of. She’s got a lot on her plate right now, and that’s why he’s really there for her, and it’s a big deal. There is so much going on that it is a problem for everyone and we cannot cope with it. But there is also the whole situation in which he does not allow her to show his good side. You have a lot of problems and he is not currently doing well with them. They are cute together, but they draw the line to many things he does in his life, and he hasn’t done well for some time.

Ben and Ciara

Nobody saw her come at all. After all, he was a murderer. He was a man who had some mental health problems that made him a killer and a stalker, and someone who regularly escaped from prison to make sure Abigail was doing well overall. He was in love with her and would have done anything to be with her for so long, but he was released. He was a new man. He fell in love with Ciara and they have been strong ever since. Even if they were hiding things, they were stronger than many of the other couples in Salem who might have had bigger problems. There is nothing they can do, but there is a situation that has allowed them to focus on each other. They went through everything from his sister, who tried to kill her, her mother, who did everything to keep her apart, from him who was arrested and accused of doing something he didn’t do has, up to them, been held apart by family members and people who want to make them pay. It was ugly and not good for both, but they have so much more to offer than you think. At the moment, however, we thought it might be good news for everyone to see that they are good and that they seem even stronger than ever. Maybe they can go on like this and we will love that.