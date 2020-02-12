Days of Our Lives fans are not shocked that Gina does everything to ensure that Rafe doesn’t get what he wants out of life. He is a busy man, but he also knows that she is no hope and that the woman he has loved for a long time needs his help. Of course, Princess Gina is not done with that, because she finally has the man she loves in her claws and she will do everything to ensure that he stays there and things go for her as she planned and planned most of a year now. She’ll try to outsmart him, but she’s not the brightest lightbulb if you know what we want. She won’t do it, but he could allow her to think she has it, so she releases her guard.

In the meantime, the wrong Steve needs help and he goes to his wrong wife to get help with what he needs. He will ask Kayla to do what she can for him and to help him, as she does not yet know that he is not the man she has been married to for so many years. He is Stefano and he has no good plans at all. However, it will not go long without realizing this. She is smart and knows this man like no other. Then there is Jennifer, who finally remembered who pushed her off the balcony a year ago. To see her shock when she realizes that it was hope is too much for us. She doesn’t know that Hope is not herself at the moment, and this will cause some serious problems.

What happens on the days of our life?

Yes to #cin !! Your story is getting better !! Many thanks to #days and @carlivatiron for Ben and Ciara. They brought me back to days and I loved every minute of it !! Bring #cinontherun pic.twitter.com/vmX5GKKNdp

– Tams💋 (@Shugatweet) February 8, 2020

That is interesting.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

It’s Valentine’s week and Eli and Gabi tie the knot while Ben runs away. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/MJir9ilUTB

– Days of Our Life (@nbcdays) February 8, 2020

Now that Ben is out of prison, he has to find a way to stay out of the law and stay safe. It won’t be easy in Salem, but Ciara will do everything to hide him and make sure he is not found. She is someone the police will be looking to see what she knows because she knows she is so close to him, but we cannot decide how that will work in another function. On the other hand, there is more to it than you think. For example, we know that there will be a lot that we cannot deal with, and we all know that this means great things for everyone. She’s going to hide him in the DiMera Villa gatehouse, and we’re not sure if that’s the best idea.

Kayla will help get Steve out of the hospital, which is also not a good idea. We have so many reasons to believe that things will take a very ugly turn here, and that’s not good news. We know that there will always be people who get upset about things, but that’s almost too much for her not to know yet. Sarah and Eric receive news about the bone marrow they need for their daughter, and Kristin will keep a big secret from Brady that won’t be good for anyone. It is bad for everyone and we understand that.

