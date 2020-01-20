Days of Our Life Spoiler: Flashback Monday

advertisement

Days of Our Lives fans are a little excited after everything that happened last week. Going through our memories of everything that happened is a lot, but now it starts. We have to get everything out before we can go back this week and focus on so much more. For one thing, Brady and Kristin had a difficult conversation about their child’s death. It wasn’t an easy conversation, but it was one that they absolutely had to have, and they both knew it. Ciara and Xander were arguing about many things that we can’t even discuss with you, and that was a problem. You are not in a good place and he still blames her for Victor, although she obviously had nothing to do with what happened. On the other hand, she now knows the truth.

Lani is hiding from JJ trying to stop Gabi’s pacemaker app. Eli asked Gabi to marry him, although we are sure that he has no real feelings for her. Steve has decided that he has to get John away from Marlena so that he and Gina can get what they want, which means that he told him to look for Stefano so that he stopped what he was doing. This is a plan that works, although Rafe and Kayla have their own thoughts on what’s going on with Hope. You are so close to knowing the truth, but it still doesn’t work. Sonny had Will sign her divorce papers, and we know that Ben and Clyde are planning an escape. But we probably missed something.

What happens on the days of our life?

We love crazy people.

How does it go on in the days of our life?

There’s a lot going on in the new week, and that means fans will get some answers. We hear that this is the week when we’re finally going to find out some of the urgent answers we’ve been looking for since the November jump in time, and it’s a big deal. We cannot control our excitement about it, but we can control how we react to everyone else. It turns out that there will be a jump in time in the last Mother’s Day. It’s the day Adrienne was killed, and it’s the day Sonny had a very surprising proposal for Will. We’ll see how things develop on that day, which will lead us to this day, the day when things just don’t work for so many.

On the other hand, the fact is that this is another big day too. It’s the day that Sarah went into labor with her daughter Mickey. Eric did not know that this baby was his at the time, but things will develop a little more interesting because this is all over and we look back with many questions and a lot of curiosity. It will be very interesting and in the meantime could only give us what we need. We need answers, and this could be our chance to get them. Maybe we’ll go with some clarity today, right?

