Days of Our Lives fans are hoping to see them again in 2020 and we can’t wait to see what happens. This is a year that is really different, with the clock change in November, and so many people who have been together are no longer together, and so many couples have been in the middle of a breakdown. We can see that some things will simply never work, but we can also see that some others simply need a boost to get them back where they need to be. We hope that there are a few people who are together and not working out (Eli and Gabi, we are looking at you) and some that we hope to meet again soon. It’s one thing and we like it.

Eli and Lani

We really don’t like him with Gabi, but we love him with Lani. They are so much better suited to each other, and they would be happily married and would live their best lives if Gabi didn’t make Lani fear for the lives of loved ones when she went through her wedding. It didn’t work for them, and then Gabi decided to make it worse. We hope to see them again this year. With Lani in Salem we see an opportunity. We think Eli only chose Gabi because he couldn’t do anything about her leaving and Gabi was right there. There is a big chance and we hope that this will happen sooner rather than later. They are a fan favorite and they are together so well. They work and we want them to work.

Kate and Roman

They were together once and they were good together. He has been without a woman for so long and she has had nothing exciting in her life for a long time and we think that some people simply belong in a better place. We believe that some people have more to offer than others, and we believe that some people are simply better than others. We like it, we encourage it and we want you to work through this and work it out a little bit in your favor this time. We are not crazy about it, but we hope that we can see that it works in some way. Of course, she’s currently involved in a few things that may make her look really bad for some, but we think she can find out.

Will and Sonny

We want Sonny to work together. We know that he thinks of a few things that make him think less of Will, but we also know that he is a man who has a lot to offer. The whole situation with Evan is ugly and not a success for anyone. Kate is not happy with Evan either and that’s a big problem. We don’t know what else to do in this situation, but we do know that there is more than we can imagine. We know these two have a chance to uncover the truth and find out where to go with their lives. But what will happen if you can’t do it earlier?

Steve and Kayla

We know that he is not himself even though he has his own face, but we would like to see them together. We know he’s playing the part Stefano is hiding so nobody knows who he is and he’s trying to live his life with Marlena, but we hope there is a nice and wonderful way that People see things as they are. We hope that there is a way for people to do things right for them, and we hope that it will work sooner rather than later. We don’t see how it will go, but we have some pretty big hopes and dreams for the future of these characters.