It’s the end of days for yet another star in NBC’s daily drama.

Galen Gering, who has been playing Rafe Hernandez from Days of Our Lives since October 2008, announced on Instagram on Thursday, no less on his birthday, that he was playing like Castmates Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey (who play Sonny and Will) The soap has ended.

Earlier this week Smith announced the exits of his and his scene partner Massey and said “it was not our choice” to leave. “We were looking forward to continuing and keeping the story going,” he added. “But I understand that a lot is happening with Days of Our Lives (at the moment).”

The “lot happens” refers to the fact that when Days was recently extended for season 56, Corday Productions officially negotiated new contracts with some – but clearly not all – members of the large ensemble in the series.

“I always saw birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back where I was and where I was going, so it is oddly appropriate that my last day is at Days today,” wrote Gering in his Instagram post below ,

“Man … I have such great memories of the past 10 years,” he continued, rattling off some of the distant storylines in which he was involved. “And off the screen, I’ve made friends that I’ll have for a lifetime. “

“Thank you for the memories of the days of our lives,” he said after thanking the fans. “Like sand through the hourglass …”

Little’s previous TV credits include Passions and the online Sudser Venice the Series.

Due to Days’ unusual taping schedule – the soap shoots six months in advance – Rafe stays on the screen until autumn.