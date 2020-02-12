BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The LSU ended a losing streak in two games in a typically tight manner.

Darius Days scored seven of his 20 points in the last five minutes when LSU # 25 defeated Missouri 82-78 on Tuesday evening and won his sixth game at the Southeastern Conference with four points or less.

The LSU (18-6, 9-2) was eight points behind in the middle of the second half before taking the lead on Days’ 3 with a 4:43 minute lead over 72-69. Missouri (11-13, 3-8) remained tight in the final minutes.

With LSU leadership 76-73, Days took a short shot after an offensive rebound with 25 seconds. After Missouri landed in Xavier Pinson’s basket again within three minutes, Days made two free throws by 11 seconds.

According to Dru Smith’s 3-pointer, Javonte Smart scored two free throws with a 0.9 second lead to win the LSU.

“We just had to find a way to win at the end of the day,” said LSU coach Will Wade. “Missouri is always a tough game for us, as physical as it is. We did a better job in the second half. We did a better job on the glass. We stopped and did what we had to do. “

Skylar Mays led the LSU with 23 points. The days also had 10 rebounds. Smart had 15 points, while Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams each had 11.

“Missouri deserves recognition,” said Mays. “They are a great defensive team. They made us play a lot of singles and we play our best basketball when we can get the ball moving and attack closeouts. But we could figure it out and get enough points to win . “

Dru Smith led Missouri with 20 points. Reed Nikko achieved the highest value of his career with 13 points, while Javon Pickett and Mitchell Smith scored 10 points each.

Missouri led the LSU for almost the entire first half. The LSU had only five field goals in the first 16 minutes. The Missouri defense and rebound brought three times 12 points ahead.

“I’m not sure if we were gassed,” said Cuonzo Martin, Missouri coach. “It was about playing against a good team and there is very little room for error. Everything counts. We had the ball in the hands of a couple of guys in vulnerable situations for those particular guys. That being said, I thought we were fighting. “

In the last 3½ minutes before half-time, the LSU scored five field goals – two from Williams and Watford and one from Mays. Half of Watford’s catch up on summer left LSU behind Missouri 43-37. Missouri scored seven 3 points, while LSU was 0: 9 behind the curve in the first 20 minutes.

Missouri appeared to have weathered an LSU run when it took a 64-56 lead shortly after halfway through the second half. However, the LSU prevailed against the defense and held Missouri on only three field goals for nine minutes. Nikko made two baskets and Javon Pickett outscored one as LSU Missouri 20-7 to lead 76-71. Missouri missed seven out of ten attempts on this route.

Skylar Mays, who scored 30 points on Saturday but couldn’t quite get the win for LSU in Auburn, kept his team in the game against Missouri. Mays was 7 out of 11 from the field and 8 out of 9 from the foul line. Mays scored eight points in the first five minutes of the second half when the LSU Missouris wiped out six points by half. Mays’ field goal, 5:23 minutes ahead, gave the LSU a 76-71 lead in the last two minutes.

Missouri: The Tigers have lost their sixth consecutive SEC street game this season. Missouri’s average loss in the last five losses was 18.4 points.

LSU: The Tigers ended a losing streak of two games and continued to rank first in the SEC with Kentucky # 12 winning in Vanderbilt. Auburn can triumph over the leadership of the SEC by beating Alabama on Wednesday.

Missouri returns home to play Auburn on Saturday.

LSU visits Alabama on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,