Day of the Republic 2020 live: Delhi under multi-layered security

advertisement

Now that the 71st Day of the Republic is about to commence, the entire national capital is placed under multi-layered, ground-to-air security coverage with thousands of armed personnel paying close attention, including the Rajpath party venue.

Here are the latest updates:

advertisement

8.10 a.m.

PM Modi, Union Ministers greet people on Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his greetings to fellow countrymen on the occasion of the 71st Day of the Republic.

“I wish everyone a happy #RepublicDay. “Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

The prime minister was accompanied by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro blogging site.

Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Greetings to all Indians on 71st day of the Republic”.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” said: “On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all those who are related to the education sector.”

“I wish everyone a happy #RepublicDay,” tweeted Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted: “Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of the 71st Day of the Republic. #RepublicDay #Indian ”.

– PTI

8 o’clock in the morning

Glimpses of parties throughout the country

Cultural artists from the Vandemataram group dressed in tricolor and paint their faces for their awareness campaign on the eve of the celebration of Republic Day in Bhubaneswar.

| Photo credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Police personnel during the 71st celebration of the Day of the Republic on the VOC Park Grounds in Coimbatore on Sunday January 26, 2020

| Photo credit: M. Periasamy

7.50 a.m.

Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security coverage for celebration of Republic Day

A view of Rajpath for the Republic Day Parade

| Photo credit: PTI

Aided by dozens of drones in the sky and hundreds of CCTV cameras and face recognition devices, alongside various anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel hold a hawk-like vigil above Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the occasion together with main guest, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and other dignitaries, alongside thousands of citizens.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to remain vigilant during the celebration of Republic Day on Sunday, officials said.

7.30 am

Entry, exit at 4 Delhi Metro stations are closed for a few hours

Entry and exit at some of the metro stations in central Delhi are closed for Sunday a few hours on Republic Day on Sunday for security reasons.

An NDMC vehicle gasses the enclosures along the Rajpath, which is ready for the Day of the Republic in New Delhi parade on January 25, 2020.

| Photo credit:

PTI



Entry and exit facilities at the central secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will not be available from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., they said.

While the entrance and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations are closed from 8.45 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Exchange facilities will be available at the central secretary station, they said.

To facilitate the audience attending the Republic Day parade, corridors such as Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line and others, which start working on Sunday at 8 a.m., will begin on January 26 at 6 a.m., officials said .

– PTI

The four phases of constitutional interpretation

The Constitution of India entered into force 70 years ago, on January 26, 1950. The adoption of the Constitution was an ambitious political experiment – with universal franchise for adults, federalism in a region consisting of more than 550 princely states, and social revolution in a deeply unequal society. However, it was also a unique achievement in terms of constitutional design. This Day of the Republic therefore offers an opportunity to step back from political disputes about the Constitution and to examine how the text has been interpreted by the courts in the last seven decades.

The Republic whose heart beats of love, trust and freedom

The first president, Rajendra Prasad, India’s first president, Rajendra Prasad, said about a lifelong career of surprising austerity to that high domed mansion with great expectations: Constitution is a democratic instrument that seeks to ensure that individual citizens enjoy the freedoms that are invaluable. India has never prescribed or persecuted opinion or belief, and our philosophy offers just as much room for a devotee of a personal God as for an agnostic or atheist. That is why, in practice, in our Constitution we will only implement what we have inherited from our traditions, namely freedom of opinion and expression. Under the new design we are initiating today, we hope to live up to the teachings of our Master … “

Seventy years later we have the right to ask if we have someone or someone who commands universal love and someone or someone who has universal trust among us, the people of India. The frank answer is that there is none. I say this to make no one appear smaller than his right size or to reduce a person’s shape under his own natural height. And I also say this with the knowledge that it is fairly standard and regular for people to have non-overwhelming attributes! But the fact is that today we have no one in our public life that can be said to trust that purest feelings – love, or the truth of offerings. Admittedly, we have loyalists and followers. But loyalty and imitation come from sources and for reasons unrelated to the heart of the feeling.

.

advertisement