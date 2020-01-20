advertisement

Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly accepts the poor conversion rate on his part, in particular the seven shots that failed, was the cause of their defeat.

A brave show could have been so much more, but for their 16 rejected scoring opportunities, eight of which were wide.

Ballyhale hit eight widths as well as the post and had two strong scoring opportunities; but it looked and felt like they were clinical, as Kelly acknowledged.

“In the end it was not so much the broad count or the free count, it was those efforts that were too short or perhaps taken from the long distance.

“On the other hand, Ballyhale was so efficient, probably had a few big eyes, but was really very clinical and ended well. It is an area that has cost us. “

Kelly wanted to praise Ballyhale at the same time: “After losing a final over Ireland, there are no more easy words. But you really have to honor Ballyhale. They are first and foremost an exceptional club and the fact that they have just won their eighth All-Ireland final win, I mean with bewildering thoughts when you consider what they have achieved.

“The only thing I can really add is my heartfelt congratulations to Michael Fennelly and all the Ballyhale boys.

“It is a bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that has undergone an enormous rise in the last two years. I hope that they have given some value for money in the last few weeks and again today. “

Unlike the Irish semi-final, Borris-Ileigh did not have early nerves, although Kelly knew that experience was an advantage for Ballyhale: “We worked very hard to close that, but Croke Park is such a wide field , it’s very easy to say, “Keep that on guys and come over,” but the reality is that when you get there, you have a lot of room to deal with and these guys, you know, are quality purlers and will pick out positions and find each other with the ball.

“One of the things in how that experience manifests itself in Croke Park is the ability to look up and find a player across the field and Ballyhale did that a number of times today.

“While we were walking down a few dead-end alleys in a similar situation with us and it didn’t work, but again, that comes with experience.”

Jerry Kelly gave a great performance in defeat and his manager was full of praise for the young attacker: “Jerry has been very good to us all year round, a young guy, 20, now 21, very strong. He comes from a great family and a great family tree, he has made a big shift for us, especially in the first half.

“We probably needed more at different stages from certain players, but to their eternal honor, that is their first pick for club players in an Ireland final.

