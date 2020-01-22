Dax Shepard reveals that he had a date with boyfriend Brad Pitt

advertisement

Have you ever seen a bromance like this? During a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Dax Shepard Everything about his great date with Brad Pitt that’s how he felt Julia Roberts in pretty woman.

“I had an appointment with him,” said the 45-year-old. “It’s not a joke. It was spectacular in Brad Pitt style. We took a helicopter, you think I’m lying, [but] we took a helicopter to a motorcycle track. We both love driving motorcycles and [it was] just the two of us. “

Shutterstock

advertisement

The date was so great that Dax didn’t want it to end. “I felt like a pretty woman,” he joked. “I did. I felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. I was waiting for him to switch the helicopter to rodeo and let me romp with one of these shops on his credit card. If it had happened, I wouldn’t have been surprised. That was not it incredible. “

Unfortunately, the date didn’t last all day. After everything was said and done, the parenting star regretted only one thing. “When you ride a motorcycle, you’re made of leather from head to toe, so I haven’t seen any trapezius muscles,” he laughed. “Hopefully next time it’s a kind of beach community where we can splash around a bit.”

After a great afternoon with one of his best friends, we couldn’t wait to come home and tell his wife Kristen Bell everything. The couple have been married since 2013 and still do nice things for each other.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“My husband literally told me this morning – I mean we’re 13 years old, but he did it now – he woke up 10 minutes later and I tried to get out of the house and he said how he is When he got out of bed he said: ‘Can I help you get out of the house on time? ‘”Kristen remembered Entertainment Tonight. “And I thought: ‘Are you trying to make me horny right now? What do you do?'”

So funny! Even if Kristen is Dax’s soul mate, Brad will always be Richard Gere,

advertisement