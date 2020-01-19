advertisement

Longford

1-12

–

0-11

Offaly

Longford boss Padraic Davis has challenged those who have doubts about the need for pre-season competitions in an already crowded GAA calendar.

Darragh Doherty of Longford in a lively mood after their victory. Photo: David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

He and his now-co-selectors, Donal Ledwith and Paul Barden, played in 2000 in the final win of Longford in O’Byrne Cup over Mmeester in Mullingar.

Fast forward to last Saturday, and the trio were on the line to see their loads bridge that gap of two decades thanks to a powerful second half of the performance that completely overwhelmed Offaly at O’Connor Park.

“Kildare, Meath and Dublin are in the lead in Leinster, and they are also in the lead in O’Byrne Cups,” he said. “So is the O’Byrne Cup important for the Westmeaths, Offalys and Longfords? Yes.

“Is it more important than the National League? Of course not, but we have all come here today to win, and we are lucky to have reached the top. “

Offaly looked at the form team in the early stages as they moved 0-4 to 0-1, but a goal from Mickey Quinn had Longford level and that attack turned out to be a launching platform for the visitors. Black cards to Shane Nally and Anton Sullivan of Offaly hurt the hosts, although it seemed as if they had weathered the storm when Sullivan returned to the second field to kick his side forward (0-8 to 1-4) for half.

Instead, Longford found another acceleration and Offaly beat 0-8 to 0-3 in the last quarter, with substitute Darragh Doherty, Darren Gallagher and Quinn all impressive.

Official manager John Maughan has not tried to hide his annoyance about the display of his team.

“We are very disappointed, not with losing the O’Byrne Cup final, but the way we did it,” said the Mayo resident, who should now focus the team’s focus on their journey to Páirc Uí Chaoimh coming Saturday night for their Division Three clash with Cork.

“Our game was very bad, it was our worst performance in the competition and we held it for the final, so we are very disappointed.

“Cork is a Super 8 team, they have a lot of talent and have had minor success. They will be formidable, away from home is a tough task. But we will not defeat ourselves before we perish. We will be in a positive state of mind and do our best. “

Scorers for Longford: M Quinn (1-1), D Reynolds, R Brady (2f), O Kenny, D Gallagher (1f), D Doherty (0-2 each), P Lynn 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: B Allen 0-5 (0-2f), A Sullivan 0-3, S Horan 0-2, A Leavy 0-1.

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; O’Sullivan, G Rogers, CP Smyth; D Gallagher, K Diffley; D Reynolds, D Mimnagh, M Quinn; R Brady, O Kenny, J Hagan.

Subs: P Lynn for O’Sullivan (rest), D Doherty for Diffley (44), L Connerton for Reynolds (67), A McGuire (Carrickedmond) for Brady (70 + 1).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C. Donohue, S. Nally, J. Hayes; C Mangan, M Brazil; E. Carroll, C. McNamee, S. Horan; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Subs: D Hogan for Nally (rest), C Johnson for C McNamee (44), A Leavy for Brazil (51), C Donnelly (Bracknagh) for Donohue (54), C Farrell (Edenderry) for R McNamee (60).

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).

