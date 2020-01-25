advertisement

When the star studded third episode of Toyin Abraham“S”Reload Alakada“Was released in 2017, we all thought it couldn’t get any better than that, with celebrities like that Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Gabriel Afolayan make special appearances.

Now it seems that Toyin Abraham has certainly surpassed herself, with the number of celebrities she brings aboard the fourth “Alakada Reloaded” franchise.

So far, some celebrities have included parts of the film Davido, Cobhams Asuquo, Peruzzi, Orezi, Taymesan, Toyin Lawani, Stephanie Coker Ademinokan, Swanky Jerry, Mercy Eke, Anto, Mabel Makun, Lola Oj, OAP Dotun, Khafi, Khloe, Aphrodija, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, among other things.

The first episode of the “Alakada” film series was released in 2009. In 2013 and 2017, respectively, it released the second and third episodes.

Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

