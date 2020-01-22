David Silva is one of the top five players to play for Manchester City

advertisement

Pep Guardiola has no doubt that David Silva is among the top five of the biggest players in Manchester City.

The Spanish playmaker Silva will leave City at the end of the season after a glittering 10-year spell at the club.

The 34-year-old World Cup winner has helped City achieve 10 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since joining Valencia in 2010.

In a new documentary about the life of the player, “Made in Gran Canaria” from City TV, city manager Guardiola said: “I would just say that he should be proud of everything he has achieved in football because he has been consistent and especially in this club he will always be remembered as one of the greatest, greatest and greatest players ever wearing the Man City shirt.

“When we talk about the top five, David is one of them, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Silva, who made his 400th appearance for City last August, remains unobtrusive.

Guardiola believes that this probably influenced the level of praise from outside, but he is greatly admired by those in the game.

Guardiola said: “He is not interested in giving interviews, social media, Twitter, Instagram, whatever.

“And it seems that people like David get less recognition than people who do that all day.

“But I will tell you something he has, and that is the respect of his fellow professionals – of his teammates, his rivals, his managers, managers he has played against and he has earned it all.

“Some have full respect outside, but they don’t have any in the dressing room. David is the exact opposite and that is the best legacy he could have. “

:: Fans have access to the full documentary ‘Made in Gran Canaria’ on Thursday from 10 a.m. exclusively with CITY +, City’s brand new subscription service, which offers unparalleled access to exclusive Manchester City content. Available on mancity.com, Man City app and smart TV.

