David Osper, producer of MTV's Road Rules, Trutvs Storage Hunters and Historys Ancient Aliens, died at 47

advertisement

The tragedy hit the world of television when news spread late Tuesday that producer David Osper had passed away. He was 47 years old at the time of his death. According to a spokesman for Sony Pictures Television, he has lost a fight against cancer.

Osper was behind a number of reality shows, including Road Rules on MTV, Storage Hunters on TruTV and Ancient Aliens on History Channel.

He also took a position at MTV as Vice President of Unscripted Development.

advertisement

Giorgio Tsoukalos, who worked on Ancient Aliens, posted a sincere post on Twitter shortly after the news was posted.

“Last night my friend David Osper went to the next level much too young,” he began. “David was the first field director and field producer of the first independent Ancient Aliens episode” Gods, Chariots and Beyond “. I have known David since October ’08 and what an adventure that was.”

Thank you for recognizing my friend and his contributions, @ GregEvans5. He was always there for me personally and professionally, no matter what happened. I already miss him

David Osper dies: The producer of “Road Rules” and “Ancient Aliens” was 47 https://t.co/Z0IufJ6DJE via @Deadline

– Bryce Waggoner (@bryceless) January 22, 2020

He continued in another post: “My early life in LA would have been boring without him. Thank you for all the memories, old boy. I am relieved to know that you are free from your pain. This will take a while, I will miss your fucking laugh. “

Osper’s list of works also included working with NBC in shows like Who Wants to Marry My Dad? and meet my people. With MTV, Osper’s resume included lesser known shows such as Buzzin ‘, Buckwild, Homewrecker, Scrubbing In, Suspect and True Life.

After the terrible shoot at a nightclub in Pulse, Orlando, Osper produced a documentary for his True Life about the tragedy under the title We Are Orlando.

In an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Osper explained how he wanted to keep the discussion going and draw attention to the incident.

“We hope people will remember what happened,” said Osper. “We don’t want to forget what happened.”

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

,

advertisement