David Olney, singer-songwriter, dies on stage during the concert

advertisement

Nashville singer-songwriter David Olney died after collapsing on stage during a concert. He was 71 years old.

Olney, a respected figure in the folklore community, has released well over 20 albums in four decades, including six live recordings.

When Olney performed at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida on Saturday evening (January 18), he collapsed in the middle of that third song during his set.

advertisement

Olney, who has appeared and recorded with a number of well-known names in the field of folk music, is said to have died after a heart attack while performing.

Amy Rigby, a singer-songwriter who started at the 30A Songwriters Festival alongside Olney, recalled the musician with a post on social media: “Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and closed his Eyes, ”Rigby wrote in a Facebook post.

She added: “He was very quiet, sitting upright with his guitar, wearing the coolest hat and a beautiful suede jacket that we laughed at because it was raining like hell in front of the boathouse where we played. Be as graceful and dignified as it was, because at first glance it looked like he was only taking a moment. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-k8plH7tE8 (/ embed)

Remarks

advertisement