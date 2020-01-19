advertisement

The respected songwriter David Olney (born March 23, 1948) died Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a clear heart attack during a performance in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He was 71.

An important member of the Nashville music community since moving to Music City in 1973, the resident of Lincoln, Rhode Island, was a compelling and enigmatic presence. He wrote sonnets and played at the Shakespeare festival in Nashville and his live concerts brought together tenderness and cruelty, theater and sincerity, excitement and embrace.

Country Music Hall of Fame member, Emmylou Harris, said, “David Olney tells wonderful stories, with characters holding on to the hope of lasting love, as they cross the deep gap in that long, dark night of the soul.” Troubadour Steve Earle called Olney, “One of the best songwriters currently working in the world,” and the deceased Townes Van Zandt once said, “Every time someone asks me who my favorite music writers are, I say,” Mozart, Lightnin “Hopkins, Bob Dylan and Dave Olney.”

advertisement

Olney’s songs have been recorded by Harris, Del McCourty, Linda Ronstadt, Steve Young and many others. His lyrics are products of a remarkable curiosity with which he could explore subjects that few songwriters would consider: he wrote about a train disaster in Nashville, about baseball shortstop Phil Rizzuto and about actor John Barrymore. He wrote about Jesus Christ from the narrative perspective of the donkey carrying him to Jerusalem, and about the Titanic from the perspective of the iceberg that sank the ship.

His friend and songwriter Guy Guy Clark said that the art transcends Olney’s craftsmanship. It is certainly inspired. “

Olney moved to Nashville after briefly studying English at the University of North Carolina. He quickly came in with a group of like-minded songwriters including Clark, Van Zandt, Rodney Crowell and Richard Dobson. In the early 1980s he founded The X-Rays, a whimsical rock band that got a contract with Rounder Records. In 1986, he embarked on a solo recording career that produced more than 20 albums and allowed him to travel the world making music.

He is survived by wife, Regine, daughter, Lillian and son, Redding, and by a destroyed music community. Memorial details are not yet available.

advertisement