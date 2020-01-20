David Lynch shares the short film WHAT DID JACK DO? on Netflix

advertisement

As part of the celebrations for the 74th birthday of legendary director David Lynch, the author created the brand-new short film WAS HAT JACK? on Netflix today.

The black and white short film is Lynch’s first return trip to the film since the 2006 Inland Empire and shows how David Lynch not only writes and stages the short film, but also plays a murderous detective.

The 74-year-old shows no signs of slowing down as he takes on the role with natural creative power and portrays the detective who then interrogates “a tortured monkey”. You can watch WHAT JACK DID? now on Netflix.

advertisement

Lynch released his first short film Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times) in 1967 when he was still a student. A decade later, he released Eraserhead and began his journey to the top of the cult classic.

The director not only turns to the cinema, but is also famous for his subversive visions and has created one of the highest-rated TV series of all time in Twin Peaks, which he brought with him for a third season in 2017.

Watch another of his great directorial moments as he shows a short film about how he likes to cook quinoa.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSP-ewdJYJc (/ embed)

Remarks

advertisement