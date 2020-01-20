advertisement

David Lynch, who turns 74 today (January 20), has released a new short film about Netflix. The black and white short film, WHAT DID JACK DO?, Was directed by David Lynch, written by him and played the leading role with him. In the film, a homicide commissioner (Lynch) interrogates “a tortured monkey”. See WHAT JACK DID? at Netflix.

After studying painting at college, David Lynch made his first foray into the film industry with shorts. His first short film was the student film Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times) in 1967. Ten years later, he released his debut film Eraserhead.

David Lynch’s last film was Inland Empire in 2006. He brought Twin Peaks back in 2017 for his excellent third season.

