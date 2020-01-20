David Lynch interrogates a monkey murder suspect in his Netflix short story

advertisement

It is David Lynch’s 74th birthday and he brought fans a new short thriller on Netflix. In the 17-minute short film, the legendary director interrogates a suspect of monkey murder. The birthday present is titled What did Jack do?and it’s a classic surreal Lynch with a summary that reads, “In a locked station, a murder detective is interviewing a tortured monkey.” Lynch is the murder detective, while his co-star is a monkey named Jack.

What did Jack do? will be shot in black and white and premiered in Paris in 2017 and later shown at the NYC Festival of Disruption. So this is not a Netflix exclusive product, although it has not been released anywhere else. This also means that David Lynch fans shouldn’t expect the director to do much more with Netflix as this has already been speculated about this morning. In addition, this information shouldn’t interfere with the enjoyment of seeing something that not many Lynch fans have ever seen.

Watching David Lynch interrogate a capuchin monkey charged with murder is as fun and absurd as it sounds. Jack, the matching monkey, even speaks back to Lynch’s detective character, which reinforces the surreal feeling. What did Jack do? has a grainy appearance that not only gives the impression that it may be old, but from a different time or era as a whole. The way it is filmed could be from the future, as it has a timeless feeling about the talking capuchin monkey accused of gruesome murder.

In order to get a better idea of ​​what the short film is about, an example dialog follows. David Lynch says: “You found feathers.” Jack looks at him and replies, “Bullsh * t” whereupon Lynch asks, “Are you calling me a liar? I know why the chicken crossed the street.” Jack gives it back when Lynch tries to turn the knife and get to the bottom of the thriller. Although it sounds strange, it is now even stranger than you imagine. So take 17 minutes and stream it to Netflix now.

What did Jack do? The capuchin monkey and David Lynch play the main role, but Emily Stofle (Twin Peaks Star and David Lynch’s wife) also appears towards the end. There are definitely a lot of people celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. today who didn’t expect to see a surprising short film by David Lynch. Not even Lynch’s fans had expected to see a talking monkey thriller. Although the short film is not an exclusive Netflix film, there is hope that the director will continue to work with the streaming platform in the future. At the moment we just have to wait and say a few birthday wishes to the director. You can go to the official Netflix streaming app to test it What did Jack do?,

