David Lynch, the legendary filmmaker for crazy creations like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and more, has been passionately practicing transcendental meditation for decades.

Lynch’s commitment to meditation has grown over the years. In 2005, he founded the non-profit organization “David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace”, a foundation that endeavors to convey aspects of transcendental meditation in schools and schools to other vulnerable groups such as the homeless, veterans and refugees.

Like many creatives, transcendental meditation has become a lifestyle. Paul McCartney, founding member of The Beatles and Meditation Advocate, has been an enthusiastic meditator for almost 50 years. “In moments of insanity, meditation helped me find moments of serenity – and I would like to believe that this would offer young people a quiet haven in a less calm world,” says McCartney.

During the famous Beatles period in India, McCartney announced that he was introduced to meditation for the first time in 1968 by the Indian sage Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. “It was actually George Harrison’s wife Patti who heard Maharishi came into town,” said Paul Said McCartney. “And she said we should all go … [I was] just overdoing it in the 60s. I was just not very centered and looking for something. I think we were all.

In a meeting with extraordinary minds on a creative and spiritual level, Lynch sat down to interview McCartney on all questions of meditation: “It was very interesting,” he recalled his first introduction to the skill. “It was very soothing and it seemed to be something worth trying. [Maharishi] put it very well.

McCartney added: “He just made it appear; he made it look very attractive. It was a great gift that Maharishi gave us. It was the late 1960s when we were looking for something that could bring us more stability and it was a gift of a lifetime. You can access this at any time. ”

When discussing Lynch’s founding, the former Beatle added: “The kids love it, the kids in Brazil love it, the kids in the West Bank love it … I think that’s what people need, they don’t need it a lot of haughty talking results. “

The full interview can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9CzJkxKKd0 [/ embed]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qrb3P-b6iA [/ embed]