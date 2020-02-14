Arizona Cardinals’ David Johnson # 31 scored a 24-yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 8, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Steelers defeated the Cardinals 23-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Running back David Johnson is “not an option for the Arizona Cardinals,” General Manager Steve Keim told Doug & Wolf at 98.7 FM Arizona Sports Station.

Keim added that Arizona was discussing an extension of the contract with a colleague who was running back Kenyan Drake, and it was made clear to Drake that the cardinals wanted him back.

Drake will reach free hand in March when 2020 begins, and his return would lead to a rematch between him, Johnson, and Chase Edmonds. As for Johnson, he will play a role even if he stays in the squad and Drake or Edmonds have won the star role.

“Cutting him is not an option,” said Keim on Friday. “Not just the cap, you’re still paying the money. It wouldn’t be my responsibility or that of the organization to do it. If David Johnson isn’t the starter, he still plays an important role. The guy always manages in passing still big mismatches. It still brings kick return ability. You can’t just have a back – you have to have a pull back. There are enough stretches to walk around there.

“We have a lot of trust in David and think that he can continue to play well and return to what he did in 2016. The guy has great skills and often when people fail I think you look back and you say, “He’s not working hard enough, he wasn’t a good guy, he wasn’t committed.” None of this applies to David. “

Johnson had an average of 3.7 yards per carry for a total of 345 yards, adding 370 yards and four touchdowns as a pass in 2019. He lost his starting job after Arizona traded for Drake, who didn’t even let go of his # 1 running back role, once Johnson and Edmonds returned from their respective injuries.

Johnson never played more than 43% of snaps in the last half of the season.

Drake, on the other hand, had 643 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per carry in eight games with Arizona. He had eight quick touchdowns on Johnson’s two and added 171 reception yards.

Keim said it was natural for head coach Kliff Kingsbury to rely on Drake’s “hot hand” for the last eight games of the year.

“I still have a lot of trust in David,” said Keim. “I think it’s one of those things when you look at the big picture, Chase was hurt, David was hurt, we did the deal, and then Kenyan Drake came in and he got a hot hand. In every sport you see that guys are successful, and how coaches are wired, how you are wired to win and offensive well, go with the hot hand. And that’s exactly what happened last year. “

Keim would not talk about possible trade discussions regarding Johnson – reuniting the running back and his former head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay was seen as a possible solution for the parties to split.

Suppose this does not happen and the cardinals can keep Drake. Who are the best cardinals to come back for 2020?

Keim said, “For me, that’s an easy answer, namely the guy who’s under contract and the guy who deserves it.”

