Rick RemenderComic series “Fear Agent” gets a series adaptation Amazon, THR reports with Seth Rogen and David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation, Shazam) Produce.

The site notes that Sandberg, who also directed Lights Out, will direct and produce the pilot that is written by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman).

“Fear Agent focused on the adventures of Heath Huston, the last member of an agency to protect the earth. The spaceman who swallows alcohol has gotten into terrible desires for war, murder robots and wormholes. “

“Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones from clones from clones and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of space, traveling back in time to stop the alien invasion that has changed Earth forever, or winning his ex-wife, Heath Huston will do nothing to avoid the injustice to clean up and get his family back. After all, he’s the last fear agent. “

Executive producers are Rick Remender, Tony Moore, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Matt Tolmach, David Manpearl and Lotta Losten.

