Another venue, the same old Tyrone vs. Kerry. How, why always?

This was a piece with so many previous encounters. There was drama, a lot of controversy, and even an action that took place hours before the throw-in when Healy Park in Omagh failed a pitch inspection. Encourage teams, officials, broadcasters and supporters to approach the unfamiliar environment of Pairc Arthur Mallon in Tyrone.

It was no small matter that the game was played at all. TG4 had to rent two special trucks during operation to house their main camera. So it happened that such a pair of vehicles could be parked and rented on an industrial courtyard directly opposite.

Local knowledge also played a role. One of the most important points was Darren McCurry’s heavy stoppage in injury time, which brought two points between the sides. The striker grew up across the street and the piece of land on the other side of the field is called McCurry’s Field.

Mickey Harte was later told that the timing of the injury, which was just one of the few great efforts the local boy had landed here, was remarkably similar to none other than Maurice Fitzgerald, who was housed in the opposing dugout.

“It’s typical of Darren McCurry,” said the Tyrone manager. “If he is confident that he is extremely confident and stands in his own place in front of his own people … He has done this many times during training, so it was like another day, another task that he would do. “

The fact that it was on the wire was a kind of homage to Kerry, whose lead over the halftime with four points was not sufficient, because they had the wind from Storm Ciara behind them and their hosts were surely within ten centimeters minutes after the minute reboot.

The race for the line from there to the finish was marked with maps of all colors. Peter Harte earned a second yellow after an hour, Jack Barry and Ronan McNamee were shown black five minutes later, and then David Clifford was shown the line for a second bookable offense.

Until then, Clifford was his usual great self, and the way he was sent was so difficult for Kerry to bear that it was probably costly. Kerry was deprived of the most dangerous striker for what turned out to be another ten minutes.

The Fossa striker was jostled by more than one Tyrone player during a break before being knocked down by Ben McDonnell. As we have seen so often in these scenarios, the umpire decided to deal with the incident by punishing both parties equally.

Only one winner there.

Clifford clasped his head in amazement when Fergal showed Kelly the card. He roared into the gray sky and then he yelled at one of the referees as he made his way to the dugout. It was hard to find a mistake in him because he felt so hurt.

Peter Keane doesn’t make emotions in his public statements, but his feelings were clear. “It’s easy to say that there are two boys, and I’m going to give both of them both yellows, and because he caught one in the first half, two yellows make a red mark.”

Clifford’s loss will not be the only regret.

Both the captain and Sean O’Shea overturned straight in the second half, and Paul Geaney, who remained goalless that day, saw the only chance of scoring the game that was deflected by goalkeeper Niall Morgan’s legs during the opening phase.

Harte said he was more than happy with the four-point mid-term deficit and they worked hard to do so by placing a number of bodies over their half-back line and telling Kerry to either get through them or get over them.

It didn’t matter that they hadn’t met themselves.

They faced a different challenge after the break and it took Kerry too long to figure it out. The four unanswered points in that third quarter, with the wind now in the background, were the game’s win. Both managers agreed on this.

“They were critical,” said Harte of these scores. “It takes a lot of quality, a lot of nerve and skill for our players to do that, because while the breeze helps you get the ball there it doesn’t straighten it for you, so the players had to be careful with their possession.

“You could have taken those shots and it would have been three wides, which was not good for us and Kerry would have been a tonic. The fact that we got these points put them under pressure very quickly in the second half that we were on bit their tip. “

So, total joy for Tyrone. For Kerry, it’s a day that can only be done.

Goalscorer for Tyrone: D McCurry (0-6, 0-4 exempt, 0-1 mark, 0-1 sideline); N Morgan (0-4 exempt); T McCann, R Brennan (both 0-1); C Meyler (0-1 brand); C McShane (0-1 free).

Goalscorer for Kerry: D Clifford (0-6, 0-2 exempt, 0-1 marker); S O’Shea (0-6, 0-5 free); M Burns (0-1).

TYRONE: N Morgan; N Kelly, R. McNamee, L. Rafferty; T. McCann, F. Burns, P. Harte; C Cavanagh, C Kilpatrick; K. McGeary, N. Sludden, C. Meyler; D McCurry, F Burns, D Kerr.

Subs: C McShane for Kerr (42); K Coney for Kelly (48); B McDonnell for Kilpatrick (61); HP McGeary for Burns (70); M Cassidy for McCann (76).

KERRY: S Ryan; G White, J. Foley, T. Morley; P Murphy, G Crowley, G O’Sullivan; J Barry, L. Kearney; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; P. Geaney, D. Clifford, K. Spillane.

Subs: D Moynihan for O’Brien (26); T O’Sullivan for Spillane (45); DO’Connor for Burns (54); T Walsh for Kearney (68); T Brosnan for white (73).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).

SIXTY SECONDS

Key moment: A day with a lot of moments instead of big moments: Darren McCurry’s side success, in which Tyrone scored two goals in added time, David Clifford and Sean O’Shea had no effect in the second half, Paul Geaney had the chance of scoring a single goal.

Discussion point: The decision to move the game to Edendork was long and violently controversial before, during and even after the game. We thank the St. Malachy’s Club for the work done to accommodate the game and everything related to it on short notice.

Nice day: Cathal McShane’s second-half appearance when he left the bank for the first time since his announcement to reject AFL and stay in Ireland triggered one of the biggest cheers of the day. A sight for sore eyes, it will play a much bigger role throughout the year.

Bad day: David Clifford’s resignation for a second yellow card robbed Kerry of the most dangerous striker at a time when the game was on the line and still in play. That it was such a tough call will make the loss even harder to bear.

Sideline: Tyrone used Frank Burns and Peter Harte permanently as substitutes in the first half and made it diabolically difficult for Kerry to score the points needed as a buffer.

Ref clock: A busy day for Longford’s Fergal Kelly. The decision to send David Clifford for a second yellow will bundle most of the thoughts, but the question is which team of his officials saw something that justifies this second yellow?

Key man: Clifford threatened to be “this” guy again, but Darren McCurry has to get the vote for this guy. He missed a couple of pots in the third quarter, but most of his shots that came out of the game were great.

Next Up: Kerry will host Meath in Killarney on Sunday February 22nd. Tyrone travels to Galway that afternoon.